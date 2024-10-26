The Definitive Ranking Of Fast Food Chicken Nuggets And Tenders

Though America's contributions to the culinary world have the length and breadth of the country itself, it's hard to think of something that embodies this influence more effectively than bite-sized chicken. While the genesis of this fast-food snack is typically traced back to agricultural scientist Robert C. Baker, its evolution from nugget to tender has been the subject of a culinary opera decades in the making. Over the years, multiple fast-food restaurants have added this classic snack to their menu, and it's time to take the pulse of this beloved side dish.

With so many different fast-food restaurants advertising the best chicken nugget or tender, I wanted to take a critical look at the market. Thus, I visited 15 fast-food spots that either have chicken nuggets or tenders on their menu, prioritizing nuggets if they had both. The goal was to try each item on its own — though here is a guide to McDonald's McNugget sauces if you're looking for a saucy supplement. This is my overall ranking of the fast-food chicken nuggets and tenders currently on the market.