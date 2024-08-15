Why Donuts Are Considered Breakfast Food In The US

Donuts are a breakfast staple. Served in early office meetings, at the Sunday morning table, or picked up on one's morning coffee run, there is no escaping the pastry's breakfast associations. The fried pastries, which have either a yeast or cake base, are often covered in icing. On the surface, they more closely resemble a dessert. So then, how, exactly, did donuts become a breakfast staple?

Let's go back to the beginning. After all, donuts were not always a breakfast food. What we now know as donuts originated in Holland in the 19th century. Back then, donuts were called olykoeks, which translates to "oily cakes" in English. These cakes were brought to the United States by Dutch immigrants and quickly became a hit state-side as a snack food. It wasn't until the mid-20th century that the food became a breakfast treat, thanks to the invention of donut machines.

These machines made donuts a bakery staple. Because many bakeries relied on selling coffee in the mornings along with their daily bread, soon, coffee and donuts became inseparable. Shops like Dunkin' focused almost exclusively on selling the bitter-and-sweet pairing. A morning donut paired with coffee soon became a quick and easy breakfast for those on the go, and from there, the pastry became a breakfast classic.

