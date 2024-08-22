Here's The Absolute Cheapest Fast Food In The US

Burger King wins again for chicken nuggets, but the average price of chicken nuggets is a little harder to calculate. At Burger King, the largest number of chicken nuggets you can order at a time is 16. This works out to between $0.31-$0.48 cents per nugget depending on your location. The price per nugget doesn't generally change much if you order a smaller amount.

At Wendy's, the most you can order at a time is 10. This works out to between $0.50-$0.64 cents per nugget, and the price per nugget can increase by several cents if you order a smaller number. However, that's nothing compared to McDonald's. The largest number of nuggets you can order at McDonald's is 40, and that works out to a slightly better deal than Burger Kin (between $0.30-$0.47 cents per nugget). However, the price increases drastically when you order a more normal amount. This means if you're ordering in bulk, you should go to McDonald's, but if you're just looking for lunch, stick with BK.

Burger King also offers chicken fries, essentially long chicken nuggets sort of shaped like fries. These cost anywhere from $0.42-$0.68 cents per chicken fry, with the cost of the fiery chicken fries being the same. While a fun spin on breaded, fried chicken is nothing new, no other restaurant serves chicken quite in this format, and customers seem to really enjoy them.

