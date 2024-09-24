11 Uses For English Muffins You've Never Thought Of

Is there any more satisfying comfort food than a grilled cheese sandwich? Two thick slices of bread with whatever filling you're in the mood for, and gooey cheese oozing out of the sides? If you love grilled cheese but you fancy a change of direction, try using an English muffin instead of the bread.

The texture of the muffin is the key to why this variation works so well. The outside will toast and crisp up beautifully, but the interior will stay soft and soak up the delicious cheesy goodness, especially if you toast it first before adding the filling. The smaller size of the English muffins also means that you can create a smaller-sized snack than usual, though you can still pack as much filling in as you wish.

Once you've lighted toasted the muffins, you can start assembling the filling. Naturally, you will have to choose a cheese — cheddar, brie, or mozzarella are all excellent options, though you can use anything you like — and you can also get creative with additional ingredients. Tomatoes, bacon, and onions are all classics, but jalapenos, pineapple, or olives can also be added for an unusual twist. Add the filling between the two halves of the muffin, and some butter to the outside to help it crisp up even further. Heat the sandwich on a skillet, turning a few times until the outside is crispy and the cheese is looking perfectly oozy.

