These Are The 10 Best Blue Cheese Alternatives
With its distinct flavor and pungent smell, blue cheese is a polarizing ingredient in the culinary world. It can come from pretty much any type of milk, and can add a funky touch to your steak or cheeseburger. While some people adore its strong taste, others find it overwhelming, or even may need to avoid it due to dietary restrictions or allergies. However, many recipes and dishes pale without the singular impact of this unique ingredient. If you're looking to replicate that special flavor without using blue cheese itself, we're happy to let you know that there are several alternatives available.
As a cook and recipe developer with over 11 years of professional experience, developing a severe distaste for blue cheese was not the death sentence it should have been. Instead, I felt bolstered to go out there and find suitable replacements in terms of flavor, texture, and even smell.
This list is the culmination of my trials and errors, compiling the top 10 blue cheese substitutes, ranked from best to least favorite based on extensive testing and experimentation. Whether you're avoiding blue cheese due to dietary issues or a simple preference, these alternatives can help you achieve a similar taste profile in your cooking.
1. Olives (for a non-dairy replacement)
There are many reasons why olives are my favorite non-dairy blue cheese replacement. First off, blue cheese and olives have been familiar bedfellows for many years, even combining in an infamous blue cheese stuffed olive that a bartender came up with years ago. Olives offer a salty, briny flavor that can replicate some of blue cheese's intensity. They provide a similar umami taste and can be chopped finely to mimic the texture of crumbled blue cheese.
But if you really want to get fancy, try a specialty olive like Bloody Mary olives. Olives work particularly well as a blue replacement in salads, pasta dishes, and as a topping for pizzas or flatbreads. Their strong flavor profile can add depth to dishes without using dairy. Don't throw out the brine, though — just a bit of it in your salad marinade can drive the blue cheese flavor even further!
2. Goat cheese and pepper
Next on our favorite blue cheese replacement list is goat cheese mixed with a heavy dose of freshly ground black pepper. For a truly daring combination, try using the French-aged goat cheese with the moldy rind known as chevre. This combination offers a tangy, creamy base from the goat cheese that mimics the texture of a really soft, unctuous blue, while the pepper adds a sharp kick that mimics the bite of the mold.
The goat cheese provides a similar texture and spreadability, while its inherent tartness complements the spiciness of the pepper. You can even try marinating your goat cheese in a mix of different types of peppers, olive oil, and a touch of olive brine for a really good blue imitation. This pairing works well in salads, on crackers, or as a spread for sandwiches. It goes really well in cornbread for a touch of something savory. Don't leave this one out of your cheese platter, especially alongside grapes or figs, just like blue!
3. Feta
Feta cheese is another formidable substitute for blue cheese, sharing its crumbly texture and salty profile without the characteristic mold. While it is undoubtedly milder, it still provides a tangy flavor that can stand in for blue cheese in many recipes. Its briny taste adds depth to salads, pairs exceptionally well with fruits, and melts nicely in cooked dishes, making it a versatile alternative.
It is the MVP in sheet pan meals, taking them to the level of a restaurant-worthy entrée. It rocks in make-ahead breakfast dishes, adding flavor and tang to your morning grab-and-go routine. Of course, you already know feta makes an incredible dip, and you can eat much more of it than you would if you made a dip entirely of blue cheese. In this chorizo and chickpea salad, feta acts just like blue cheese in adding pungency, tang and depth of flavor to a complex meal-worthy salad. What's best is that its texture works well in both hot and cold recipes. It's also great in a cheese platter.
4. Furu (fermented bean curd)
If you're feeling adventurous and would like to go further in your quest for a proper blue cheese replacement, then furu may be the secret ingredient you never knew you were missing. Furu, or fermented bean curd, brings a pungent, salty flavor that is remarkably similar to blue cheese. It's essentially tofu that has been flavored and fermented using specialty ingredients like rice wine and spices, not too different from blue cheese itself. Its creamy texture when mashed can mimic the spreadability of soft blue cheeses.
The fermentation process gives furu a complex flavor profile that can add depth to dressings, sauces, and marinades. It's particularly suitable for Asian-inspired dishes but can be adapted to various cuisines. I love crumbling a bit of it on top of wedge salad, where it works well with bacon and the creamy dressing to provide nuanced flavor to the dish.
5. Cream cheese and capers
The combination of cream cheese and capers offers a clever alternative to blue cheese, providing the creaminess characteristic of blue cheese with a salty, tangy punch from the capers. The cream cheese serves as a smooth, luxurious base, while the capers introduce a briny flavor and interesting texture that mimics the complexity of blue cheese. This pairing proves versatile in the kitchen, working exceptionally well as a spread for crackers or bagels, which you've had in many iterations. But it also shines in blue cheese-like dips for vegetables or chips, or as a topping for baked potatoes. It really works in fish burgers and dishes where you would use blue cheese, adding a sophisticated touch to salmon rillettes or white fish salads. Interestingly, capers were Julia Child's secret ingredient for dressing up tuna salad, showcasing their ability to add depth to various dishes.
In pasta sauces, this combination brings a creamy, flavorful touch that can rival blue cheese-based sauces. It works particularly well in cold pasta salads, providing a tangy kick that cuts through rich ingredients. For those looking to experiment, try incorporating this duo into stuffed mushrooms or as a filling for chicken breasts. The cream cheese-caper combo also lends itself well to adjustments. Adding a touch of lemon zest can brighten the whole dish, while mixing in some chopped fresh herbs like dill or chives is great for adding complexity and freshness.
6. Labneh
Labneh is a thick, creamy spread created by straining yogurt to make a concentrated, tangy product with a consistency that is somewhere between yogurt and soft cheese. It's another great alternative to blue cheese that works in a wide range of dishes. The natural tanginess of labneh mimics the acidic notes found in some blue cheeses, while its creamy texture offers a similar mouthfeel. Its thick consistency makes it an excellent choice as a spread for sandwiches or bagels, or as a dip for vegetables and pita chips. While milder than blue cheese, labneh's flavor can be easily intensified by seasoning with herbs, spices, or even a drizzle of good quality olive oil.
Labneh shines particularly in Middle Eastern-inspired dishes, where it can replace blue cheese in salads, as a topping for roasted vegetables, or as a base for savory tarts. In a surprising twist, it can beautifully substitute for blue cheese on steak, offering a creamy, tangy complement to the rich meat. For those looking to experiment, try using labneh in place of blue cheese in pasta sauces, as a pizza topping, or mixed into mashed potatoes for a creamy side dish.
7. Truffle salt and pepper Boursin
Truffle salt and pepper Boursin offers a unique and luxurious alternative to blue cheese, courtesy of a special ingredient you don't see every day. This combination delivers a rich, earthy taste from the truffle salt, complemented by the creamy, herbaceous notes of Boursin cheese. The pepper adds a sharp note reminiscent of blue cheese's characteristic bite. Altogether, this is a unique cheese that comes really close to offering a great blue cheese alternative.
This indulgent soft cheese shines in various culinary applications. As a spread, it transforms sandwiches and burgers into gourmet experiences. In pasta dishes, it creates a decadent sauce with velvety texture and complex flavor. As a steak topping, it rivals traditional blue cheese butter. But it doesn't just end there. I love rolling it into balls and suspending it in olive oil with crushed red peppercorns to make a beautiful ingredient for salads, stuffed mushrooms, and elegant appetizers. Its umami-rich earthiness, paired with creamy Boursin and sharp pepper, creates a multifaceted flavor that can stand in for blue cheese in many recipes. While not an everyday ingredient, this combination introduces a unique, luxurious twist to many dishes.
8. Miso paste
Moving further into the realm of funky vegan replacements to blue cheese, miso paste stands out as a potent contender. While lacking the textural benefits of blue cheese, miso offers a savory, umami-rich flavor that closely mimics its intensity and complexity. The fermented nature of miso provides a depth often absent from creamier cheese alternatives.
While its texture differs, miso's versatility shines in various culinary applications. It can be incorporated into dressings, sauces, and marinades where blue cheese would typically add a punch of flavor. A miso-based salad dressing can deliver similar tangy, salty notes as a blue cheese dressing, while a miso marinade can impart rich, complex flavors to grilled vegetables or tofu. Surprisingly, miso works well in unexpected places, adding depth to tuna casserole or bringing a savory kick to mashed potatoes. In soups and stews, a small amount of miso can provide the same flavor enhancement as a crumble of blue cheese. While its texture differs, miso's intense flavor and fermented quality make it a valuable tool for replicating blue cheese's impact in dairy-free cooking.
9. Umeboshi paste
Umeboshi paste is another specialty Asian ingredient that with its funky fermented flavor provides an intense, salty-sour flavor that can stand in for blue cheese in some applications. Umeboshi is the Japanese name for pickled plums, and they are actually both pickled in salt and dried to get to their small size. While this ingredient may seem small, don't be misled by the package — its flavor goes a long way, and its strong taste can add depth to dressings and sauces. Use just a little bit in combination with goat cheese for the closest imitation of blue cheese.
While the flavor profile is different than blue cheese, umeboshi paste can provide a similar intensity and complexity to several dishes, especially if they have an Asian touch. I love folding a bit into quiches or even potato gratins where no one expects this little bit of funkiness. It helps if you offset it with fruit like figs or even blueberries.
10. Anchovies
Finally, our least favorite yet nonetheless useful blue cheese replacement are anchovies — which are not to be confused with sardines. Anchovies offer a salty, umami-rich flavor that can bring to mind the intensity of blue cheese, albeit without any of its creaminess. When finely chopped or mashed, anchovies can even provide a similar texture to crumbled cheese.
Anchovies work well in salad dressings, pasta dishes, and as a topping for pizzas or bruschetta. They can even add depth to French onion soup, mimicking the savory punch that blue cheese can provide. Their strong flavor can add complexity to a variety of dishes, from Caesar salad to puttanesca sauce.
However, anchovies can be really off-putting to some people due to their intense fishy taste and aroma. This makes them a challenging substitute for those unfamiliar with their flavor profile. Additionally, they're not suitable for vegetarians or vegans, limiting their use as a universal blue cheese alternative. Be thoughtful about when you use them, but remember they do add a lot of complexity in a small package. So, use them sparingly and judiciously.
How to use blue cheese and its replacements
Blue cheese has a myriad of applications, and its replacements can similarly be used in many recipes. Crumble feta or capers over salads for a tangy punch, or melt truffle Boursin or goat cheese into sauces for pasta or vegetables. Creamed anchovies and finely diced or blended umeboshi work well in creamy dressings, particularly for robust greens like kale or endive. Spread labneh with some finely diced olives on crackers or crusty bread for a quick appetizer, or use cream cheese and a touch of furu to stuff chicken breasts or pork chops for a flavorful main course.
These cheeses and alternatives like miso paste can dress up simple dishes like baked potatoes or steamed vegetables. Olives and goat cheese are excellent in quiches, frittatas, and omelets, adding depth to egg-based dishes. Use labneh or goat cheese with pepper to top burgers or steaks for a luxurious finish. Use feta in this stuffed burger recipe to really take it up a notch!
Don't be afraid to play around and try whatever combinations you feel will most closely resemble the punginess and crumbliness of blue cheese. Always start small and consider adjusting quantities based on intensity. Some alternatives may be milder, requiring you to use more of them to achieve the desired flavor impact. The road to finding your favorite blue cheese replacements starts with a willingness to experiment, and your journey to the land of funk undoubtedly starts today.
Methodology
During my 11-year career as a professional recipe developer, I've accumulated numerous techniques and substitutions for replicating blue cheese flavors in vegan dishes. However, recognizing that those avoiding blue cheese don't necessarily avoid all cheese, I knew I needed to do some research to expand my repertoire to include non-vegan alternatives as well. To prepare for this article, I conducted a comprehensive review of various cookbooks, with particular emphasis on the Flavor Bible, and performed extensive online research to gather additional ideas.
The potential blue cheese replacements were then tested by four taste testers, including both blue cheese enthusiasts and those who dislike it. Each blue cheese substitute was evaluated on a scale of 1-10 for three key aspects: flavor, texture, and overall similarity to blue cheese. This helped the panel really come to some conclusions about the best blue cheese replacements out there, ranking them from the best to the least favorite substitute.