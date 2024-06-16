The Spicy Upgrade Your Caesar Salad Dressing Needs

After you've combined the romaine lettuce, croutons, and assorted veggies in a bowl, you're just halfway to getting a simple Caesar salad. To bind everything together, you absolutely need a dressing. Making one isn't hard or fancy – it's just a blended mixture of mayonnaise, Worcestershire sauce (or anchovies), Dijon mustard, garlic, lemon juice, and a generous sprinkle of Parmesan cheese. But why stop there? If you like your salad to taste a bit brighter, you'll want to follow it up with a touch of Sriracha too!

Advertisement

About a tablespoon of Sriracha into the mixture (or more if you prefer a spicier kick) while you're processing or blending your dressing is all that it takes. Being primarily a chili paste, Sriracha packs far more heat than most other hot sauces in your pantry and can give quite a wallop of spice onto your palate. It'll be a refreshing change from the usual creamy and rich Caesar dressing.

And because Sriracha also contains garlic and vinegar, it can help you deepen the flavor by complementing the other acid-giving ingredients in the base dressing (the citrus juice and vinegar.) So, what you get in the end is a far more complex dressing with a more well-rounded flavor, just with one tablespoon of Sriracha.

Advertisement