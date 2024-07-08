How Julia Child Elevated Her Tuna Salad Sandwiches

Julia Child may be best known for her rich French cooking — she famously said "If you're afraid of butter, use cream" — but when it came to lunch, she was decidedly more down home. And while she had no qualms about complicated recipes, she also had a knack for kitchen shortcuts. Many of her cooking tips and tricks are simple additions that give dishes a big boost in flavor and texture without a lot of added work. For instance, Julie Child's smart way to dress potato salad is using a bit of the water you cook the potatoes in to help bind the dressing — and she has a few helpful ideas for tuna salad sandwiches as well.

Advertisement

Her go-to tuna salad for sandwiches is similar in approach. She added a few simple ingredients to canned tuna to elevate the lunch dish from mundane to sublime by enhancing both the flavors and texture of the salad. Author Dorie Greenspan, writing in The New York Times Magazine in October 2020, recalled a lunch Child made for her when the two were collaborating on a project years earlier that consisted of "a great sandwich, full of unexpected flavors."