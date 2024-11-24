You Need To Start Adding Olive Brine To Your Marinades ASAP

Olive brine is potent stuff, which is why it's a key ingredient for the perfect dirty martini and a secret weapon to elevate deviled eggs. It's well worth it to explore how to use it up rather than tossing it out, as the salty, umami-rich juice packs a powerful punch. One fabulous way to make use of it is to add it to your favorite marinades. Since the brine is composed of vinegar, salt, and seasonings — as well as mild olive flavor — it works with many different kinds of meats and plant-based proteins.

Just a splash or two is enough to add acidity and depth to marinades, and it's even flavorful enough to use on its own, serving as a zesty base when combined with a few other ingredients. The salt content in the brine is beneficial for tenderizing proteins, enhancing their juiciness and flavor. However, be mindful of the overall saltiness of your marinade before adding more; it's always wise to taste and adjust as you go to ensure the perfect balance.