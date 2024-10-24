Marinated Goat Cheese Is A Must-Have For Your Next Cheese Board
The simple pleasure of dipping bread into a dish of olive oil meets the extravagance of a showstopping cheese board with this crossover sensation — marinated goat cheese. Marinated goat cheese is exactly that: half-inch thick rounds of goat cheese that have been steeped in a seasoned mix of olive oil. With a whole host of herbs and spices to play with, marinated goat cheese gives your cheese board a creamy, funky, flavorful option to offset your host of hard cheeses, sweet fruits, and salty nuts.
If you're hosting an event in a hurry, marinated goat cheese is available for purchase at speciality food stores. But part of the fun is making your own marinades to suit the flavors of your board, the preferences of your guests, or the theme of your party. Serve marinated goat cheese as is in your favorite ramekin or stuff it inside a few olives or figs for an elevated twist. Plus, once you've eaten all the goat cheese, you'll still have your delicious olive oil marinade to serve with bread or to drizzle over your next wheel of soft cheese.
How to make your own marinated goat cheese
Marinating your own goat cheese couldn't be simpler. Slice up your log of goat cheese into manageable circles (a wet knife or even unflavored dental floss will help you achieve perfectly straight edges). Then, in a mason jar or glass Tupperware, start layering a round of goat cheese with a drizzle of olive oil until you've stacked the entire log. Be sure to use a high-quality olive oil here as its flavor will come through pretty powerfully. Add your seasonings and let the jar sit, fully covered, for a few hours on your counter. If your guests aren't coming for a while, move the jar to the refrigerator. Just remember to bring the cheese back up to room temperature before serving.
Now comes the fun part. There's no wrong way to season your goat cheese marinade, so try a few configurations to figure out what you like. Start with a classic combination like garlic, rosemary, and thyme or an even more herbaceous version with bay leaves and herbes de Provence. A mix of crushed white, pink, or black peppercorns will give your goat cheese a peppery edge that's well-suited to most cheese boards, particularly those with charcuterie. Citrus zest, especially lemon or orange zest, will also help brighten up the flavors on your board. Last but not least, you can also give your marinated goat cheese a sweeter edge with a drizzle of balsamic, a spoonful of honey, or even a few pieces of lavender. No matter what you choose to marinate your goat cheese with, you'll create a board that smells amazing and tastes sensational.