Marinated Goat Cheese Is A Must-Have For Your Next Cheese Board

Marinating your own goat cheese couldn't be simpler. Slice up your log of goat cheese into manageable circles (a wet knife or even unflavored dental floss will help you achieve perfectly straight edges). Then, in a mason jar or glass Tupperware, start layering a round of goat cheese with a drizzle of olive oil until you've stacked the entire log. Be sure to use a high-quality olive oil here as its flavor will come through pretty powerfully. Add your seasonings and let the jar sit, fully covered, for a few hours on your counter. If your guests aren't coming for a while, move the jar to the refrigerator. Just remember to bring the cheese back up to room temperature before serving.

Now comes the fun part. There's no wrong way to season your goat cheese marinade, so try a few configurations to figure out what you like. Start with a classic combination like garlic, rosemary, and thyme or an even more herbaceous version with bay leaves and herbes de Provence. A mix of crushed white, pink, or black peppercorns will give your goat cheese a peppery edge that's well-suited to most cheese boards, particularly those with charcuterie. Citrus zest, especially lemon or orange zest, will also help brighten up the flavors on your board. Last but not least, you can also give your marinated goat cheese a sweeter edge with a drizzle of balsamic, a spoonful of honey, or even a few pieces of lavender. No matter what you choose to marinate your goat cheese with, you'll create a board that smells amazing and tastes sensational.