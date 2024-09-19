Feta Is The Simple Addition That Transforms Your Sheet Pan Meals
Don't sleep on feta. The semi-soft, crumbly cheese of Greek origin is an unsung hero of the cheese world, enhancing a variety of recipes. Typically made from sheep's milk, it adds a briny flavor to delicious and refreshing summer salads, plus a pinch of cheesy saltiness to loaded gyros slathered in creamy tzatziki sauce. However, sprinkling a handful of feta crumbles onto your sheet pan meals will elevate them from even thrown-together weeknight dinners, transforming them into rich and luscious meals with major repeat potential.
Unlike some cheeses, feta doesn't totally melt when put into the oven. Instead, it softens while retaining its shape on the outside and becoming richer and creamier on the inside. You might notice the edges of your cheese browning slightly, which adds a subtle taste of caramelized sweetness.
Since feta is cured in a brine, it can be quite salty. Baking removes some of the moisture, which makes its salinity more pronounced. This can add a lot of flavor to your sheet pan dishes without having to go overboard on the seasoning.
When to reach for that block of feta
If you're wondering what to do with the block of feta in your fridge, but don't want to exert too much energy, there is no shortage of easy sheet pan options. Grab some chicken thighs, red onions, zucchini, your preferred seasonings (remember to go easy on the salt), and a squeeze of lemon juice. Pop that in the oven until the last 10 or 15 minutes of cooking before adding the feta crumbles. Baking the feta for too long can dry it out and cause it to lose that luxurious creamy interior.
Sweet ingredients will complement feta's rich saltiness. So, try a honey marinade for your chicken, get bold with the balsamic vinegar, or add apple slices to your dish. You can also use feta in a to-die-for sheet pan dip for pita crackers or fresh vegetables. Play around with your proteins, too. If you want to branch out from chicken, Rachael Ray is a fan of wrangling together shrimp, tomato, feta, and oregano on a sheet pan. She demonstrated how quick and easy it is to prep this Greek-inspired meal with both poultry and seafood in a segment reposted to her show's Facebook page. She advises keeping the feta in "big, beautiful chunks" while distributing them around the pan for the best results. So, the next time you're in the grocery store, grab a block of feta, and see what kind of sheet pan delicacies you can come up with on a weeknight.