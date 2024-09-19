Feta Is The Simple Addition That Transforms Your Sheet Pan Meals

Don't sleep on feta. The semi-soft, crumbly cheese of Greek origin is an unsung hero of the cheese world, enhancing a variety of recipes. Typically made from sheep's milk, it adds a briny flavor to delicious and refreshing summer salads, plus a pinch of cheesy saltiness to loaded gyros slathered in creamy tzatziki sauce. However, sprinkling a handful of feta crumbles onto your sheet pan meals will elevate them from even thrown-together weeknight dinners, transforming them into rich and luscious meals with major repeat potential.

Unlike some cheeses, feta doesn't totally melt when put into the oven. Instead, it softens while retaining its shape on the outside and becoming richer and creamier on the inside. You might notice the edges of your cheese browning slightly, which adds a subtle taste of caramelized sweetness.

Since feta is cured in a brine, it can be quite salty. Baking removes some of the moisture, which makes its salinity more pronounced. This can add a lot of flavor to your sheet pan dishes without having to go overboard on the seasoning.