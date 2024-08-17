It's imperative to salt your steak before cooking to bring out its beefiness. You can salt the meat up to 24 hours in advance, which allows the seasoning to penetrate the meat and infuse flavor throughout. But to take it a step further, the salt in both the blue cheese and the butter will build on initial seasoning layer even more.

eSteak is fatty, so it has heavy, rich notes. Blue cheese, on the other hand, has a tang that borders on sour. While you might find that blue cheese's flavor takes some getting used to, when it's paired with steak and used in moderation, its creamy sharpness is an ideal match for the beef's char.

To make the butter, just use a 1 to 1 ratio — one cup of crumbled blue cheese to one cup of butter — and beat it until it's smooth and well combined. Form it into a log, and let it set in the refrigerator until firm (about an hour or so), which makes it easier to slice. Then, add some blue cheese butter to the top of the steak while it rests. By the time it's ready to eat, the butter will have fully melted, and you'll have a perfect balance of richness and zing in every bite.

