Blue Cheese Butter Is The Decadent Topping Your Steak Needs
Cooking the perfect cut of steak takes some technique. The browned crust on the outside, coupled with tender flesh in the center, isn't so easy to achieve without a little practice. Plus, the cooking method, steak cut, and thickness can all play a role in how your meat turns out. Beyond the beef, adding other ingredients can make all the difference. If you're looking for rich, deep flavor to complement your steak, don't just reach for the salt and pepper; build a flavored compound butter (butter mixed with additional ingredients — often herbs and seasonings) using chunks of fresh blue cheese.
Blue cheeses are known for their pungency, so a little goes a long way, but the fermented dairy slices through the steak's fatty richness to create a decadent flavor pairing. You can use store-bought crumbles for ease, or you can seek out a wedge of something stronger from your local cheese shop. It's easy to prepare and only requires softening the butter first to adequately distribute the other ingredients.
Blue cheese pairs well with steak
It's imperative to salt your steak before cooking to bring out its beefiness. You can salt the meat up to 24 hours in advance, which allows the seasoning to penetrate the meat and infuse flavor throughout. But to take it a step further, the salt in both the blue cheese and the butter will build on initial seasoning layer even more.
eSteak is fatty, so it has heavy, rich notes. Blue cheese, on the other hand, has a tang that borders on sour. While you might find that blue cheese's flavor takes some getting used to, when it's paired with steak and used in moderation, its creamy sharpness is an ideal match for the beef's char.
To make the butter, just use a 1 to 1 ratio — one cup of crumbled blue cheese to one cup of butter — and beat it until it's smooth and well combined. Form it into a log, and let it set in the refrigerator until firm (about an hour or so), which makes it easier to slice. Then, add some blue cheese butter to the top of the steak while it rests. By the time it's ready to eat, the butter will have fully melted, and you'll have a perfect balance of richness and zing in every bite.
Other ways to use blue cheese butter
This cheesy compound butter pairs beautifully with steak, but it works on any cut of beef. Instead of adding regular salted butter to a pan for burgers, add some of the blue cheese butter and cook the meat in it. You can also add it to those burger patties while they rest.
No steak is complete without at least one side dish, and if you want to tie the blue cheese flavor into the steak sides as well, try adding a tablespoon or two to your favorite homemade mac and cheese recipe. Nutty, savory cheeses like sharp cheddar and Gruyére combine for the perfect mac and cheese blend, but the smallest hint of blue cheese butter adds just the right pungent note to this dish. Don't be afraid to add it to grilled vegetables, either. Roast asparagus or green beans with a little olive oil and sea salt, then toss them in some of this softened butter. Finally, add a little to your mashed potatoes, and thank us later. When any of these sides share a plate with the steak (or even the burgers), the flavors will become fully connected for a well-rounded meal.