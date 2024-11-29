How Blue Cheese-Stuffed Olives Ended Up In Your Martini

There's nothing quite like a trio of blue cheese-stuffed olives in a gin and vermouth martini. Pungent and salty, these bold little appetizers highlight florals in the gin and balance out vermouth's strong flavor. At the bar, you've got to know your garnishes if you want to order a martini like a pro. But if you ask for a blue cheese-stuffed olive martini, you might just discover your new favorite drink. Sharp and bitter, yet creamy and zesty, green olives jam-packed with blue cheese add something special whether you're out on the town, or you're heading to your kitchen to make a classic dirty martini for yourself.

There are several stories about the origin of blue cheese-stuffed olives, but most of them claim that the green olive garnish got its start thanks to a New York bartender in 1901. As martinis crawled their way through Prohibition, the ratio of gin to vermouth began to lean heavily in favor of the gin. Once martinis were served in public again, bartenders added green olives to balance out the strength of the liquor. Martini olives became popular in the late 1800s and early 1900s, but it would take almost a century for blue cheese to end up in the center of the fruit.