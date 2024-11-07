Miso Is The Missing Ingredient In Your Tuna Noodle Casseroles

Often maligned, sometimes adored, tuna casserole is a dish that, for its humble appearance, is sure to make a splash at the dinner table. The casserole (or hot dish, if you're from Minnesota) is simple enough — consisting of canned tuna, canned cream of mushroom soup, peas, noodles, and bread crumbs. It is an icon of hodgepodge mid-century cooking, which puts convenience above all else. But despite this, tuna casserole has become a nostalgic treat for many. However, this does not mean that tuna casserole needs to be bound by its relatively ho-hum reputation.

In fact, there is one ingredient that can level up your tuna dish game: Miso. Now, adding miso to this dish may seem to be nonsensical. But you might want to reconsider. After all, it is a delicious and umami-heavy ingredient known to enhance many dishes (including the creamy cousin of tuna casserole, tuna salad). Miso is a paste made of soybeans (and other ingredients such as rice or barley) that have been fermented, and is often used in soups, dips, and baked goods such as cookies. It comes in several varieties, each with varying flavors, but generally has a salty, rich flavor that can enhance other ingredients. Adding miso to the soupy base of tuna casserole can add much needed depth to the dish without sacrificing convenience.