Upgrade Boxed Cornbread Mix With A Savory Cheese
Cornbread is an undeniable crowd-pleaser. Whether you're serving it as a side to your favorite smoky-sweet barbecue short ribs recipe, a complement to your famous spicy slow cooker beef chili, or simply slathered with butter, you'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who will opt out of sampling a square.
While homemade cornbread is always a treat, there are plenty of box mixes that ensure you don't have to go without this classic, no matter how hectic life may be. Typically, you need to add only an egg and a bit of milk to make it, but there are plenty of game-changing hacks for boxed cornbread and one of them will transform your fluffy, tender pieces into the stuff of dinner dreams — cheese.
Cornbread is naturally a touch sweet and is brought into balance by a savory cheese, which adds its own dimension of flavor and texture. That might be a satisfying string-pull, a crisp, caramelized crust, or an extra creamy quality, depending on your selection. This tip is also super easy to incorporate and all you need is about ½ to 1 cup of cheese for an 8-ounce package of cornbread mix. You can use grated or shredded cheese or even small cubes to create pockets of flavor and contrast. Plus, major bonus points for being highly customizable.
Choosing the right cheese for cornbread
For this simple boxed cornbread twist, a salty, sharp cheddar is an excellent starting point. This familiar style provides a super effective and satisfying counterpoint to the sweet flavor of this classic dish, all while delivering that gooey goodness. That said, you can apply this tip with any of your favorite cheeses, just consider how each will impact the taste of the finished product.
When making your selection, ask yourself how assertive you want your dairy element to be. Creamy cheeses like tangy goat or milky mascarpone will add tenderness to your cornbread without overpowering its signature flavor, and fresh mozzarella will contribute a similarly delicate deliciousness. A piquant spicy jack, on the other hand, or a pungent, creamy blue will be more likely to take center stage.
The great part about this method is that it also opens the door to many other flavor inspirations. For example, if you're going for cheddar, you might want to add a little contrasting heat and texture with crunchy jalapeno pieces and aromatic chives. Or mix in a little parmesan and minced garlic for a twist that will blow your breadsticks out of the water. Smoked cheese like gouda also complements cured bacon flavor, and herbs like rosemary or thyme amp up that delicious aroma. In any case, this cheese upgrade will give you a savory, unforgettable new favorite.