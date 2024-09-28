Upgrade Boxed Cornbread Mix With A Savory Cheese

Cornbread is an undeniable crowd-pleaser. Whether you're serving it as a side to your favorite smoky-sweet barbecue short ribs recipe, a complement to your famous spicy slow cooker beef chili, or simply slathered with butter, you'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who will opt out of sampling a square.

While homemade cornbread is always a treat, there are plenty of box mixes that ensure you don't have to go without this classic, no matter how hectic life may be. Typically, you need to add only an egg and a bit of milk to make it, but there are plenty of game-changing hacks for boxed cornbread and one of them will transform your fluffy, tender pieces into the stuff of dinner dreams — cheese.

Cornbread is naturally a touch sweet and is brought into balance by a savory cheese, which adds its own dimension of flavor and texture. That might be a satisfying string-pull, a crisp, caramelized crust, or an extra creamy quality, depending on your selection. This tip is also super easy to incorporate and all you need is about ½ to 1 cup of cheese for an 8-ounce package of cornbread mix. You can use grated or shredded cheese or even small cubes to create pockets of flavor and contrast. Plus, major bonus points for being highly customizable.

