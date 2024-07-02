Ludo Lefebvre's Secret Ingredient For Perfect French Onion Soup

French chef Ludo Lefebvre brought hearty French cuisine to the Los Angeles food scene, melding tradition with innovation in such a way that his food has become a staple in the vibrant City of Angels. Lefebvre spent 12 years learning French cooking from several renowned French chefs before moving to California, and he brought his highly prized set of culinary skills with him. Now, you can take home a few of his tips for cooking up French staples.

In 2019, the culinary star spoke with Food & Wine and shared a few key pointers for making the perfect bowl of French onion soup. Some of Lefebvre's tips for the classic dish are relatively straightforward, like his suggestion to use a neutral oil with a high smoke point to caramelize your onions (he uses grape seed oil), but there's one small addition that might be the key to taking your next bowl from blah to unbelievable.

The best part about Lefebvre's secret ingredient? You probably already have it in your fridge. It's Worcestershire, that tangy, dark brown sauce that's often tossed into Bloody Mary recipes or used as a marinade for meat-based dishes. Lefebvre was concise when he explained the unconventional addition to his recipe, noting, "It really brings back more flavors of the beef." This is undoubtably true, given that the sauce is often paired with steaks and beef-based foods. This is what makes it perfect for French onion soup, as it highlights the dish's oft-forgotten beefy base.

