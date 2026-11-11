We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Pan-Asian flavors meet a Midwestern appetizer classic in this sausage wonton cups with sriracha ranch recipe. The OG formula for this game-day-approved morsel involves stuffing raw wonton wrappers with classic Midwest comfort food ingredients: pork sausage, shredded cheese, and ranch dressing. A mini muffin pan is also involved, which is perfect for scaling bite-sized snacks. The resulting apps have this creamy-cheesy-savory-crunchy element going for them, and they're absolutely delicious and enticingly customizable.

In this Asian-inspired take on the classic app, I kept all of the core elements intact, only subbing out the cheesy component to make way for a more robust assortment of vegetables and aromatics. The sausage filling includes cabbage, mushrooms, red bell peppers, water chestnuts, ginger, and garlic, all nicely seasoned with hoisin and low-sodium soy sauce. This combo of ingredients might seem a bit unusual to pair with traditional breakfast sausage, but trust me when I say that everything comes together beautifully. Those herby-warm baking spice notes from the sausage transform into something almost five-spice-like, adding some serious depth of flavor for an appetizer that's meant to be playful. The homemade sriracha ranch adds a subtly spicy appeal to the wonton filling, rounding out the little cups and truly taking them over the edge.