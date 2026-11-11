Sausage Wonton Cups With Sriracha Ranch Recipe
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Pan-Asian flavors meet a Midwestern appetizer classic in this sausage wonton cups with sriracha ranch recipe. The OG formula for this game-day-approved morsel involves stuffing raw wonton wrappers with classic Midwest comfort food ingredients: pork sausage, shredded cheese, and ranch dressing. A mini muffin pan is also involved, which is perfect for scaling bite-sized snacks. The resulting apps have this creamy-cheesy-savory-crunchy element going for them, and they're absolutely delicious and enticingly customizable.
In this Asian-inspired take on the classic app, I kept all of the core elements intact, only subbing out the cheesy component to make way for a more robust assortment of vegetables and aromatics. The sausage filling includes cabbage, mushrooms, red bell peppers, water chestnuts, ginger, and garlic, all nicely seasoned with hoisin and low-sodium soy sauce. This combo of ingredients might seem a bit unusual to pair with traditional breakfast sausage, but trust me when I say that everything comes together beautifully. Those herby-warm baking spice notes from the sausage transform into something almost five-spice-like, adding some serious depth of flavor for an appetizer that's meant to be playful. The homemade sriracha ranch adds a subtly spicy appeal to the wonton filling, rounding out the little cups and truly taking them over the edge.
Gather your sausage wonton cups with sriracha ranch ingredients
For the sriracha ranch dressing, you will need mayonnaise, sour cream, rice vinegar, sriracha, dried chives, toasted sesame oil, garlic powder, onion powder, and black pepper.
For the sausage wonton cups, you will need raw wonton wrappers, raw pork breakfast sausage, coleslaw mix, mushrooms, red bell pepper, water chestnuts, scallions, ginger, garlic, hoisin sauce, low-sodium soy sauce, and white sesame seeds.
Step 1: Add sriracha ranch ingredients to a bowl
Make the sriracha mayonnaise by placing the mayonnaise, sour cream, rice vinegar, sriracha, dried chives, sesame oil, garlic powder, onion powder, and black pepper in a medium bowl.
Step 2: Combine and set aside some of the dressing
Whisk to combine the dressing. Remove 3 tablespoons from the bowl and set aside. Cover and refrigerate the larger portion of the dressing until ready to serve.
Step 3: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 375 F.
Step 4: Par-bake the wonton wrappers
Gently press each wonton wrapper into the wells of a mini muffin tin, forming 24 total cups. Transfer the muffin tin to the oven and par-bake for 5 minutes, or until the wontons are just beginning to stiffen. Remove the pan from the oven and set aside.
Step 5: Preheat a large skillet
Make the filling by preheating a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat.
Step 6: Cook the sausage
Once hot, add the raw sausage to the skillet and saute until browned, about 5 minutes.
Step 7: Add the veggies and aromatics
Add the coleslaw mix, mushrooms, red bell pepper, water chestnuts, white scallion parts, ginger, and garlic to the skillet and stir to combine.
Step 8: Stir-fry the filling
Stir-fry the veggies with the pork for 5 to 6 minutes, or until tender. Drain away any excess pan drippings.
Step 9: Season the filling
Add the hoisin and soy sauce to the skillet and stir to combine. Cook for 2 minutes more, stirring frequently.
Step 10: Add sriracha ranch to the filling
Remove the skillet from the heat and add the reserved 3 tablespoons of sriracha ranch dressing. Stir to combine.
Step 11: Stuff the wonton cups
Divide the filling mixture between the par-baked wonton cups.
Step 12: Sprinkle on the sesame seeds
Sprinkle the filled cups with sesame seeds and place in the oven.
Step 13: Bake the wonton cups
Bake the wonton cups for 10 minutes, or until crisp and golden around the edges. Remove the muffin pan from the oven and set aside to rest for 5 minutes.
Step 14: Garnish and serve the sausage wonton cups
Sprinkle the cups with the chopped scallion green parts, remove from the muffin pan, and serve with the extra dressing on the side for dipping.
Pairs well with sausage wonton cups with sriracha ranch
Sausage Wonton Cups With Sriracha Ranch Recipe
Looking for the perfect game day app? These sausage wonton cups are full of rich pork and aromatic veggies, and they're topped off with sriracha ranch to boot.
Ingredients
- For the sriracha ranch
- ⅓ cup mayonnaise
- ⅓ cup sour cream
- 1 tablespoon rice vinegar
- 1 teaspoon sriracha
- 1 teaspoon dried chives
- ½ teaspoon toasted sesame oil
- ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
- ¼ teaspoon onion powder
- ⅛ teaspoon black pepper
- For the sausage wonton cups
- 24 wonton wrappers
- 8 ounces raw pork breakfast sausage
- 1 cup shredded coleslaw mix
- 1 cup chopped mushrooms
- ¼ cup chopped red bell pepper
- ¼ cup chopped water chestnuts
- ½ bunch fresh scallions, chopped, white and green parts separated
- 2 teaspoons minced fresh ginger
- 2 garlic cloves, peeled and minced
- 1 tablespoon hoisin sauce
- 2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
- 1 teaspoon white sesame seeds
Directions
- Make the sriracha mayonnaise by placing the mayonnaise, sour cream, rice vinegar, sriracha, dried chives, sesame oil, garlic powder, onion powder, and black pepper in a medium bowl.
- Whisk to combine the dressing. Remove 3 tablespoons from the bowl and set aside. Cover and refrigerate the larger portion of the dressing until ready to serve.
- Preheat the oven to 375 F.
- Gently press each wonton wrapper into the wells of a mini muffin tin, forming 24 total cups. Transfer the muffin tin to the oven and par-bake for 5 minutes, or until the wontons are just beginning to stiffen. Remove the pan from the oven and set aside.
- Make the filling by preheating a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat.
- Once hot, add the raw sausage to the skillet and saute until browned, about 5 minutes.
- Add the coleslaw mix, mushrooms, red bell pepper, water chestnuts, white scallion parts, ginger, and garlic to the skillet and stir to combine.
- Stir-fry the veggies with the pork for 5 to 6 minutes, or until tender. Drain away any excess pan drippings.
- Add the hoisin and soy sauce to the skillet and stir to combine. Cook for 2 minutes more, stirring frequently.
- Remove the skillet from the heat and add the reserved 3 tablespoons of sriracha ranch dressing. Stir to combine.
- Divide the filling mixture between the par-baked wonton cups.
- Sprinkle the filled cups with sesame seeds and place in the oven.
- Bake the wonton cups for 10 minutes, or until crisp and golden around the edges. Remove the muffin pan from the oven and set aside to rest for 5 minutes.
- Sprinkle the cups with the chopped scallion green parts, remove from the muffin pan, and serve with the extra dressing on the side for dipping.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|337
|Total Fat
|13.8 g
|Saturated Fat
|3.3 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|25.9 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|42.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.9 g
|Total Sugars
|3.2 g
|Sodium
|707.0 mg
|Protein
|10.2 g
How can I change up this sausage wonton cup recipe?
This wonton cup recipe is almost endlessly customizable, allowing you to substitute proteins, veggies, and seasonings depending on flavor preferences and what you have on hand. If you would like to swap out the protein, feel free to use ground pork, ground turkey, or ground chicken. I'd say that even a seafood element could work really well here — think minced raw shrimp, lobster, or fattier fin fish like salmon or tuna.
If you would like to increase the spice level in the wonton cups, feel free to add some additional sriracha to the ranch dressing. I purposefully went mild on this recipe, with just 1 teaspoon, but feel free to spice things up to your heart's content. You can also add chile peppers, like jalapeños or Thai chiles, to the stir-fried veggie blend for some added heat. Speaking of the veggie blend, you can swap ingredients in (or out) at will. Other viable veggies include bok choy (just drain before filling your wonton cups), onions, red cabbage, and carrots. My only word of caution is with sodium-heavy ingredients. The breakfast sausage already makes the filling relatively well-salted, so use lower sodium-containing ingredients for balance.
What are tips for working with wonton wrappers?
Wonton wrappers are pretty delicate and require an equally delicate touch when working with them. To start, keep your wrappers mildly moist while prepping. I like to dampen a sheet of paper towel and gently drape it over my wrappers while I am working with them. This keeps the wontons from drying out and cracking. It's worth noting that you do get quite a few wonton wrappers when you purchase a pack, so even if you rip or tear a couple, you have plenty of back-up wrappers to work with.
Size matters as well. Standard wonton wrappers are typically 3x3-inch square sheets, and these are the ones to purchase for this recipe. Shanghai-style wrappers are usually larger and longer, which would create too much overlap. There are also round wonton wrappers, averaging about 3.5 inches in diameter, and I don't see these being a big problem if they happen to be your only option.
If you are working with frozen wrappers, make sure to thoroughly thaw them in the refrigerator before proceeding. If your wrappers are even the slightest bit frozen, they will rip, tear, and stick together, which is exactly what we don't want to happen when making this appetizer.