You Need To Spice Up Your Store-Bought Ranch

Your ability to take your bottle of store-bought ranch from plain to downright spicy and delicious isn't reliant upon some culinary magic trick. Instead, all you need is a bit of ranch, plus your favorite spicy condiment like Tabasco, sriracha, or even packaged seasoning mix, like taco seasoning. For those who like just a little spice, a few drops of condiment or a teaspoon of seasoning is usually enough to add a weensie spicy nip to your dip.

However, there are those brave souls who exist on the opposite end of the heat spectrum and who love a mouth-on-fire version of spicy ranch. Those of you who fall into this category may have to experiment a bit to get the desired level of hotness. (Actually, this applies to those of you who fall in the middle, too, come to think of it.) For example, 2 tablespoons of sriracha to a half cup of ranch might be too fiery for some spice lovers but not enough for others.

In light of this, it's better to start with smaller amounts of the hot condiment or spice mix in question and work up to larger ratios of pizzazz in a cup. If you're not sure how much spice you'd like, begin with a small condiment-to-ranch ratio. Adjust as you go, either by adding more spice to jazz the dip or dressing up or by putting in more ranch to cool your spicy dip back down in the event that you've added too much flavoring.

