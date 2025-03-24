What Sets Breakfast Sausage Apart From Other Sausages?

Although you can enjoy any kind of sausage at breakfast — Italian, andouille, chorizo, or even bologna elevated the Southern way — only one variety carries its eponymous moniker. Breakfast sausage, familiar in the link form rolling around complimentary hotel breakfast steam trays everywhere, or as the patty in your morning SEC, just tastes more like, well, breakfast. And, unlike those other kinds, breakfast sausage would come as a bit of a surprise on a dinner plate, considering how synonymous with hangovers, mornings-after, and rush hours it is.

Breakfast sausage is typically made from pork, and it is usually raw, or "fresh," meaning that, unlike many cured or encased meats, it must be cooked. "What sets breakfast sausage apart, in particular the thin circle-shaped sausage, is its cooking efficiency," Tamer Kassis, owner of the well-loved Bonafide Delicatessen and Cafe in Brooklyn, New York, told Chowhound. According to Kassis, this type of sausage only needs a few minutes of searing on each side. "It also works better in sandwiches because of its shape, texture, and taste."