Give Your Spinach & Artichoke Dip A Second Life With Mashed Potatoes

Spinach and artichoke dip and mashed potatoes are two dishes that may not seem too similar at first, but it turns out that they're more alike than you might think — at least when it comes to how we use them. First of all, they are both in the top tier of easy, creamy comfort foods, and they can both scratch that itch when you're craving something hearty. But these two dishes can also be combined to create what is perhaps the ultimate comfort food: spinach and artichoke mashed potatoes. This mash-up (pun intended!) is not only a way to make your mashed potatoes taste even better, but it's also an interesting way to use leftover spinach and artichoke dip.

Of the many delicious ways you can use canned artichoke hearts, throwing them into a spinach dip is a tried-and-true option. But you don't have to throw out your leftover dip once the event you whipped it up for is over. Mixing your extra spinach and artichoke dip into some mashed potatoes is a great way to make a creamy dish with plenty of vegetal depth and herbal complexity. And if you're a true lover of spinach and artichoke dip, you can now use it in a fuller dish instead of searching for an excuse to eat it straight out of the bowl!