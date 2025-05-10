9 Best Cheeses To Stuff In Your Burger

Cheese and hamburgers are culinary best friends, going hand in hand, with the latter seemingly naked without the former. A good burger can be taken to new heights with the right cheese on top, and there are a ton of pairings to indulge in, from standard American to Blue cheese and more — but how about stuffing cheese into your burger? This almost over-the-top burger style ensures every bite is rife with gooey, melty, cheesy goodness, as evidenced by the legendary "Juicy Lucy" of Matt's Bar fame in Minneapolis (though its origins are indeed contested). This type of burger is not for the faint of heart, with exceedingly high calories and richness, but can be made at home relatively easily. Integrating cheese into the burger meat before cooking is a fun way to experiment with different cheese blends, ratios, and condiment and topping pairings as well.

Here, we explore the best cheeses for this burger style. Consider this a chance to linger in the cheese section at your local deli on your next grocery run, or better yet, a trip to your local cheese monger. From the tangy and sharp to the earthy and umami-forward, there are cheese options for all tastes. We reached out to a chef and cheese expert for advice and to co-sign on this list, so read on for tips on how to wow guests at your next barbecue.