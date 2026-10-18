7 Kraft BBQ Sauces, Ranked From Worst To Best

If you want to grill like a master, remember that your barbecue game is judged not just by your choice of meat, but also by the sauce you serve with it. Whether you're smoking a brisket, slow-cooking ribs, or charring a chicken breast, picking the best sauce for the job can be intimidating. Especially when the barbecue sauce section of your local grocery store is stacked to the rafters with options.

With a base of tomato, vinegar, or mustard, plus some combination of spice, sugar, and heat, barbecue sauce varieties stem from geographic tradition. This makes choosing one for a particular application even more contentious, and it helps explain why many of us reach for a long-trusted brand like Kraft to do the work. If you lack the time (or desire) to make your own barbecue sauce from scratch, Kraft has options for you — a lot of them. We at Chowhound thought our readers might benefit from a taste-test comparison.

Drawing on my experience as both a backyard barbecuer and a catering cook, and setting aside my personal biases as much as possible, I sampled seven varieties from Kraft's barbecue sauce line and ranked them from worst to best for this article.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.