How To Quickly Cleanse Your Palate When Tasting Whiskey

Whether you're a beginner or an experienced whiskey drinker, attending a tasting is a great way to learn about the intricacies of different whiskies and the whiskey-making process in general. It's also a great way to learn the must-know whiskey brands for beginners. While there's no need to put on airs or pretend like you know what you're doing, it's always helpful to know a few things before going into a tasting, such as the differences between bourbon and whiskey or why calling bourbon smooth at a whiskey tasting is a rookie mistake. An equally important tip that's easy to overlook is understanding how to cleanse your palate when tasting whiskey. One simple way to do this is to sip on some bottled mineral or distilled water.

Cleansing your palate at a tasting is an important — if not crucial — step to experience all the nuances of each whiskey. Without a palate cleanser, the different tasting notes blend into each other, and you lose the whole point of the tasting: to form your preferences for different whiskies and experience their complete flavor profiles. Therefore, whether you're at a whisky bar, distillery, or in your own home, before tasting each whiskey, take a sip of mineral water and swish it around in your mouth before swallowing. The water should also be room temperature since cold water can dampen the sensitivity of your taste buds. The reason mineral or distilled water works best is because, unlike tap water, it doesn't contain chlorine, which can also diminish your sense of taste.