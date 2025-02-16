How To Quickly Cleanse Your Palate When Tasting Whiskey
Whether you're a beginner or an experienced whiskey drinker, attending a tasting is a great way to learn about the intricacies of different whiskies and the whiskey-making process in general. It's also a great way to learn the must-know whiskey brands for beginners. While there's no need to put on airs or pretend like you know what you're doing, it's always helpful to know a few things before going into a tasting, such as the differences between bourbon and whiskey or why calling bourbon smooth at a whiskey tasting is a rookie mistake. An equally important tip that's easy to overlook is understanding how to cleanse your palate when tasting whiskey. One simple way to do this is to sip on some bottled mineral or distilled water.
Cleansing your palate at a tasting is an important — if not crucial — step to experience all the nuances of each whiskey. Without a palate cleanser, the different tasting notes blend into each other, and you lose the whole point of the tasting: to form your preferences for different whiskies and experience their complete flavor profiles. Therefore, whether you're at a whisky bar, distillery, or in your own home, before tasting each whiskey, take a sip of mineral water and swish it around in your mouth before swallowing. The water should also be room temperature since cold water can dampen the sensitivity of your taste buds. The reason mineral or distilled water works best is because, unlike tap water, it doesn't contain chlorine, which can also diminish your sense of taste.
Other palate cleansers to consider
No mineral water available? No problem. Another way to cleanse the palate is to munch on plain crackers or white bread. Just don't overdo it — one small cracker between whiskies will suffice. Also, it's best if the crackers are unsalted since salt can linger on the taste buds. If drinking a whiskey that's high in tannins — like an older whiskey or one that's been aged in a sherry cask — you may want to take a sip of full-fat milk beforehand. Some people say the fat in milk coats your tongue and helps counterbalance the astringency of the tannins. However, whiskey is not nearly as tannic as red wine, so this might not be necessary for everyone.
In addition to taste, part of the experience of enjoying whiskey is the aroma. To enjoy the different smells of each whiskey, consider cleansing your nose, so to speak. To do so, reset your nose between whiskies by smelling a container of whole coffee beans. The strong scent of coffee helps clear your nose of any lingering smells, allowing you to enjoy the full aroma of the whiskey at hand. Just give your nose a quick pause after smelling the beans, so your whiskey doesn't smell like coffee.
