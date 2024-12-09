The Japanese Barbecue Sauce Brand That's Worth The Hype

In the sea of bottles that make up the condiment aisle, it's hard to know where to begin. After all, a condiment can be a lasting fixture in your fridge for months, and getting a bad one can mean that it stays there for far longer. Amazon makes choosing your sauces easier with reviews, but how trustworthy are these reviews? Is a five-star review really worth the hype?

Bachan's Original Barbecue Sauce is one such product. The thousands of glowing reviews amount to a nearly perfect five stars, with hundreds of people insisting that the sauce is versatile and delicious. A good barbecue sauce is worthy of glowing reviews, but how versatile can the tangy, sticky grilling sidekick really be? I ordered the original flavor to find out for myself.

Bachan's offers a variety of flavors, ranging from sweet and spicy to miso and yuzu. The original is a straightforward mixture of soy, mirin, ginger, garlic, and green onion, a pretty classic combination typically seen in teriyaki sauce. What makes Bachan's recipe different (and inherently barbecue) is the addition of tomato paste and vinegar, which gives the sauce an acidic tang. This marries the idea of teriyaki and barbecue, making it a sauce that can be used for both grilling and dipping. I tried a variety of recipes to test its true versatility, and like the five-star reviews insist, I was not disappointed.