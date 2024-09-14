The Best Types Of Wood To Use For Smoking And Grilling

The aroma of smoke defines outdoors cooking. Sure, you can cook on just charcoal or on an electric grill and get a tasty meal. Your food will turn out fine, but whatever you make will taste pretty much like food prepared indoors, except you get to make it in a nicer setting. But to make your outdoors cooking projects smell and taste like real products of live fire cooking, you need that special something that only real wood smoke can deliver. As Leroy Hite, an expert griller and CEO of Cutting Edge Firewood, put it, "Wood is an ingredient, not just a heat source."

So if you think of the wood for your smoker or grill as an ingredient in your finished dishes, you need to choose it intentionally. But which wood to choose? Most of us have heard of several types used for smoking, such as hickory, but what distinguishes them and how do you work with them? To help unravel the mysteries of smoking and grilling with wood, we've asked Hite and four other experts — fourth-generation pitmaster Barrett Black of The Original Black's BBQ in Texas, Jay Craddick, executive chef at Humble Baron in Shelbyville Tennessee, Tyler Fenton, chef at BATA in Tucson, Arizona, and award-winning pitmaster and Food Network star Erica Blaire Roby – to share their secrets and best tips for cooking with wood.

