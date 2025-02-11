For The Best Sweet-And-Spicy Meat Marinades, Reach For One Ingredient

Generally speaking, marinades require a few particular components: acid, salt, oil, and some sort of seasoning element. That said, sweeteners make a difference too, especially if you're hoping for that crave-worthy browning and depth of flavor.

Sure, you could use granulated white or brown sugar, or even standard-issue honey for your recipe, but if you're a heat-seeker, don't squander a chance to bring a little fire to the table. By reaching for a squeeze of hot honey, not only do you bring the strengths of a sweetener to your creation, but you can contribute a kick that will make your finished dish truly stand out.

There are many ways to create a hot honey marinade, but for starters, you can use a simple ratio of equal parts vinegar (balsamic or cider vinegar work well), oil, and honey, along with salt and your choice of seasonings to taste. Another excellent formula features soy sauce; about a about ¼ cup combined with an equal amount of hot honey, along with 2 tablespoons of freshly squeezed lime juice. And while you can easily substitute this spicy substance for the sweetener in your marinade recipe, the formula is wide open for your experiments.