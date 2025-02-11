For The Best Sweet-And-Spicy Meat Marinades, Reach For One Ingredient
Generally speaking, marinades require a few particular components: acid, salt, oil, and some sort of seasoning element. That said, sweeteners make a difference too, especially if you're hoping for that crave-worthy browning and depth of flavor.
Sure, you could use granulated white or brown sugar, or even standard-issue honey for your recipe, but if you're a heat-seeker, don't squander a chance to bring a little fire to the table. By reaching for a squeeze of hot honey, not only do you bring the strengths of a sweetener to your creation, but you can contribute a kick that will make your finished dish truly stand out.
There are many ways to create a hot honey marinade, but for starters, you can use a simple ratio of equal parts vinegar (balsamic or cider vinegar work well), oil, and honey, along with salt and your choice of seasonings to taste. Another excellent formula features soy sauce; about a about ¼ cup combined with an equal amount of hot honey, along with 2 tablespoons of freshly squeezed lime juice. And while you can easily substitute this spicy substance for the sweetener in your marinade recipe, the formula is wide open for your experiments.
Using this swicy specialty
You can use this sweet-spicy marinade for just about any protein, from chicken, steak, and pork to seafood like salmon or swordfish, and follow your go-to marinating times (which may vary a bit depending on the dish). If you're not a meat eater, you can also use this stuff for veggies like carrots, broccoli, and beets — and it even works when used to macerate sweet-tart fruits like apples or berries. Regardless of what you opt to enhance with this marinade, serve your dish with a bright herb like cilantro or basil for a brightness that contrasts nicely with the hot honey's subtle heat.
There are a number of brands that make a version of this spicy sweetener these days, and it's fairly available at the grocery store. If you're feeling ambitious, however, you can also try your hand at a homemade hot honey recipe. (Don't worry if you don't use it all for your marinade; this honey is the spicy ingredient that totally upgrades your breakfast sandwich, or even even transforms your chocolate ice cream.) If you do wind up with some leftover marinade on hand, you can store yours in a jar or airtight container for about three to four days. But given the breadth of uses you can find for this spicy ingredient, you may find that you burn through it pretty quickly.