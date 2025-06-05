Turn Onions Into A Craveable Side Dish With A Little Help From Your Grill
When it comes to cooking, onions never really get to be center stage. They're always the backup singers in recipes, even though they have such a pivotal role in adding flavor to so many dishes. However, onions can be more than an underrated powerhouse. All you need is a grill, and they can be transformed into a side dish in no time. With a little bit of prep time and some basic techniques, onions can be the star of your next meal.
If you haven't grilled onions and eaten them as a side dish, you're seriously missing out. First things first, the type of onion makes a difference. Sweet onions like Vidalia or Walla Walla work best for grilling. They're naturally mild and get even sweeter when they char on the grill. Red onions will also work in a pinch, but will introduce a bit more bite. Avoid super sharp ones like white onions unless you like a little kick.
Next up is cutting. You want thick slices, a half inch to an inch thick, so that they won't fall apart on the grill. And don't cut the rings in half, either. Slice the onion into whole rounds, leaving the root end partially connected so that the layers won't separate. This helps them cook evenly and makes them far easier to flip without losing half the slice to the fire.
Making onions the star of your plate
Before your onions hit the grill, give them some love. A quick brush of olive oil is essential, as it keeps them from sticking and helps with caramelization. For seasoning, keep it simple: salt, pepper, and maybe a little garlic powder or smoked paprika if you're feeling fancy. And if you're feeling particularly extra, you can even marinate the slices in a mixture of olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and a pinch of brown sugar. Brush on some maple syrup while the onions are heating up for another sweet-savory variation. Cook over medium heat and let each side get time on the grill without moving them too much. You want nice grill marks and soft, almost jam-like onions by the time you're done. They'll be golden, a little charred at the edges, and totally irresistible.
What's so fantastic is that grilled onions are extremely versatile. You can serve them up straight as a side dish, pile them onto burgers or sandwiches, or dice them and toss them into salads, grain bowls, or tacos. They also reheat pretty well, so don't hesitate to make extras. Finally, even the best homemade onion rings don't have to be the only snack carrying the legacy. Grilled onions are also way more exciting than plain old steamed veggies, so they're worth the shot if you're craving some variety.