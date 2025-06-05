Turn Onions Into A Craveable Side Dish With A Little Help From Your Grill

When it comes to cooking, onions never really get to be center stage. They're always the backup singers in recipes, even though they have such a pivotal role in adding flavor to so many dishes. However, onions can be more than an underrated powerhouse. All you need is a grill, and they can be transformed into a side dish in no time. With a little bit of prep time and some basic techniques, onions can be the star of your next meal.

If you haven't grilled onions and eaten them as a side dish, you're seriously missing out. First things first, the type of onion makes a difference. Sweet onions like Vidalia or Walla Walla work best for grilling. They're naturally mild and get even sweeter when they char on the grill. Red onions will also work in a pinch, but will introduce a bit more bite. Avoid super sharp ones like white onions unless you like a little kick.

Next up is cutting. You want thick slices, a half inch to an inch thick, so that they won't fall apart on the grill. And don't cut the rings in half, either. Slice the onion into whole rounds, leaving the root end partially connected so that the layers won't separate. This helps them cook evenly and makes them far easier to flip without losing half the slice to the fire.