23 Easy Meals To Make For A Family Of 4 When You Only Have $20

Cooking on a budget has always been a tall order, especially if you are hoping to prepare enough to feed a family of four. Luckily, there are plenty of inventive meals you can make with minimal ingredients, prep time, and funds. The following recipes can be whipped up for $20 or lower — at most, each plate will run you $5. Better yet, the vast majority of these meals take less than an hour of active cooking and prep time.

Before getting to the recipes, it's important to note that prices for ingredients will vary based on store, location, and time of year. For the best deals, you will likely want to opt for store-brand products at budget supermarkets. The cost of preparing each of these meals did not factor in prices for certain ingredients — dried herbs, seasonings, spices, flour, sugar, baking powder and soda, butter, and oil — classified as pantry staples.