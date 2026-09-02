Roasted Red Pepper Soup Recipe

If you are an avid chunky soup lover, this roasted red pepper soup might win you over to the smooth and blended soup category. It is velvety smooth with a smoky-sweet flavor that will rival your favorite tomato soup recipe. Roasting the red peppers gives you that classic charred, sweet, and jammy taste, and roasting the carrots, onion, and garlic adds in caramelized flavor that you just can't get from raw veggies. We have cannellini beans to thank for the creaminess, and they also add protein and satisfying heartiness without overpowering the soup. It's the perfect soup to make when you want something vegan and gluten-free, or just when you're looking for a soup with a beautiful texture and deliciously balanced fresh and roasted flavor.

This soup is one of my favorites because I always have the pantry items on hand, and it just means picking up a few things at the store. It tends to be even better the next day, once the flavors have a chance to blend, it freezes nicely, and it's perfect for customizing to suit the tastes of anyone you're serving it to.