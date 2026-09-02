Roasted Red Pepper Soup Recipe
If you are an avid chunky soup lover, this roasted red pepper soup might win you over to the smooth and blended soup category. It is velvety smooth with a smoky-sweet flavor that will rival your favorite tomato soup recipe. Roasting the red peppers gives you that classic charred, sweet, and jammy taste, and roasting the carrots, onion, and garlic adds in caramelized flavor that you just can't get from raw veggies. We have cannellini beans to thank for the creaminess, and they also add protein and satisfying heartiness without overpowering the soup. It's the perfect soup to make when you want something vegan and gluten-free, or just when you're looking for a soup with a beautiful texture and deliciously balanced fresh and roasted flavor.
This soup is one of my favorites because I always have the pantry items on hand, and it just means picking up a few things at the store. It tends to be even better the next day, once the flavors have a chance to blend, it freezes nicely, and it's perfect for customizing to suit the tastes of anyone you're serving it to.
Gather the ingredients for roasted red pepper soup
To make this recipe, start in the produce aisle and grab 5 large red bell peppers. If they are on the smaller size, use 6 or 7. Then pick up carrots, a yellow onion, garlic, fresh parsley, fresh oregano, and a lemon. If you can't find fresh oregano, use about ½ teaspoon of dried oregano. Check your pantry for olive oil, vegetable broth, salt, pepper, red pepper flakes, and cannellini beans. Great northern beans or navy beans also work in this recipe.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 425 F.
Step 2: Line two sheet pans
Line 2 sheet pans with parchment paper.
Step 3: Arrange peppers on one pan
Arrange the pepper halves skin-side up on one baking sheet and press them flat with your palm.
Step 4: Drizzle with oil
Drizzle the peppers with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil and brush to coat.
Step 5: Roast the peppers
Roast for 20 minutes, until the skins have started to wrinkle and darken at the edges.
Step 6: Prepare the other vegetables
While the peppers roast, toss the carrots, onion, and garlic in a bowl with the remaining olive oil, ¼ teaspoon of the salt, and the black pepper.
Step 7: Roast the vegetables
Place the vegetables on the second sheet pan and add it to the oven for 20 more minutes.
Step 8: Cool the peppers
When the peppers are done, let them cool for about 10 minutes.
Step 9: Peel the skins
Peel the skins from the peppers and discard them.
Step 10: Add the vegetables to a blender
Transfer the cooked vegetables and red peppers to a blender with the broth and blend until smooth.
Step 11: Add the beans and seasoning
Add the beans, parsley, remaining salt, red pepper flakes, oregano, parsley, and lemon zest and blend again. (Pour some of the soup into a large pot if the blender is full.)
Step 12: Add lemon juice
Pour the rest of the blended soup into the pot, add the lemon juice, and simmer until ready to serve.
Step 13: Garnish and serve
To serve, ladle into bowls and top with chopped parsley.
What pairs well with roasted pepper soup?
Roasted Red Pepper Soup Recipe
Our velvety smooth, smoky-sweet roasted red pepper soup is full of caramelized veggies and hearty white beans, and it just happens to be vegan and gluten-free.
Ingredients
- 5 large red bell peppers, halved lengthwise and seeded
- 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 4 medium carrots, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces
- 1 large yellow onion, cut into 8 wedges
- 5 cloves garlic, peeled and left whole
- 1½ teaspoons salt, divided
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- 3 cups vegetable broth
- 1 (15-ounce) can cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
- ¼ cup fresh parsley, plus more for serving
- ½ teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 1 teaspoon fresh oregano leaves
- 1 teaspoon lemon zest
- Juice of 1 lemon
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 425 F.
- Line 2 sheet pans with parchment paper.
- Arrange the pepper halves skin-side up on one baking sheet and press them flat with your palm.
- Drizzle the peppers with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil and brush to coat.
- Roast for 20 minutes, until the skins have started to wrinkle and darken at the edges.
- While the peppers roast, toss the carrots, onion, and garlic in a bowl with the remaining olive oil, ¼ teaspoon of the salt, and the black pepper.
- Place the vegetables on the second sheet pan and add it to the oven for 20 more minutes.
- When the peppers are done, let them cool for about 10 minutes.
- Peel the skins from the peppers and discard them.
- Transfer the cooked vegetables and red peppers to a blender with the broth and blend until smooth.
- Add the beans, parsley, remaining salt, red pepper flakes, oregano, parsley, and lemon zest and blend again. (Pour some of the soup into a large pot if the blender is full.)
- Pour the rest of the blended soup into the pot, add the lemon juice, and simmer until ready to serve.
- To serve, ladle into bowls and top with chopped parsley.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|194
|Total Fat
|5.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|32.2 g
|Dietary Fiber
|8.6 g
|Total Sugars
|9.4 g
|Sodium
|877.8 mg
|Protein
|7.6 g
What can I use besides beans to thicken the soup?
If you don't want to use beans to thicken the soup, you have several other options, and you can even keep the soup vegan and dairy-free. To start, adding a couple of Yukon Gold potatoes will definitely thicken the soup. You can add them to the sheet pan with the other vegetables and cook them until they are tender. Red lentils are another way to give the soup some body, and they will also add protein. Add about ½ cup of dry lentils to the broth in a pot for about 20 minutes until they are cooked, or add cooked lentils right to the blender. Note that green or brown lentils should be avoided in this particular recipe because they tend to retain their shape and won't blend as smoothly, and they would also change the color of the soup.
Raw cashews are another great option. Soak about ½ cup of them in boiling water for about 30 minutes, then blend them with about ¼ cup of water to get a creamy mixture. Canned coconut milk can be added at the simmer stage to thicken things up, make it a little creamy, and also keep it dairy-free. Silken tofu can also do the job, and you'll want to mix in about 10 ounces. Of course, heavy cream or half and half can be poured in at the end for a traditional creamy soup if keeping it dairy-free isn't a concern.
What are some ways to customize red pepper soup?
Soups are easy to customize and change up, and this one is no different. You can add other vegetables if you have some that need to be used up, or if you want to add in your seasonal favorites. Sweet potato or butternut squash are great options. They will add a touch more sweetness and a beautiful color to the soup. Cauliflower or eggplant are also great additions that will follow the same cook time. For a bit of Mexican flair and a touch of heat, swap one of the bell peppers with a poblano, Anaheim chile, or any hot pepper of your choice. Instead of the onion, you can try chopped leeks or a couple of whole shallot bulbs for a sweeter, more subtle onion flavor. Tomatoes are a natural fit here. Place whole cherry or grape tomatoes on the tray to roast with the other vegetables, and the soup will take on more of a tomato-soup feel. Zucchini or any other summer squash would blend well with the flavors. They won't take as long to cook, so add them to the sheet pan in the last 15 minutes of cook time.
You can also change up the spices and herbs in the soup. Swap the parsley for fresh basil or omit the fresh oregano in the soup and add fresh thyme instead. To add more smokiness, add smoked paprika and cumin instead of the fresh oregano.