Sometimes the most unexpected ingredients can result in the most delicious tasting recipes. Dill pickles might not be a typical soup ingredient, but there's no denying how tasty that tanginess plays out in a bowlful of cozy soup. This creamy dill pickle soup recipe, from wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn, leans on Yukon gold potatoes and white beans to add silky creaminess when blended, which is the perfect balance to briny dill pickles. The roasted garlic adds an umami caramelized sweetness that you just can't get from raw garlic, and lots of fresh dill makes this a soup a recipe you'll want to make again and again. Like most soups, this one is easy to throw together, and you can even change up the vegetables based on what you have in your fridge.

"I am known for making a big pot of soup every week and I love to make all varieties," Hahn tells us. "There's nothing better than having a batch of soup ready to be heated up and eaten for lunch or dinner." Perfect as a main course or side dish, this dill pickle soup is one you'll want to keep in your rotation no matter the season.