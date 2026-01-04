Creamy Dill Pickle Soup Recipe
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Sometimes the most unexpected ingredients can result in the most delicious tasting recipes. Dill pickles might not be a typical soup ingredient, but there's no denying how tasty that tanginess plays out in a bowlful of cozy soup. This creamy dill pickle soup recipe, from wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn, leans on Yukon gold potatoes and white beans to add silky creaminess when blended, which is the perfect balance to briny dill pickles. The roasted garlic adds an umami caramelized sweetness that you just can't get from raw garlic, and lots of fresh dill makes this a soup a recipe you'll want to make again and again. Like most soups, this one is easy to throw together, and you can even change up the vegetables based on what you have in your fridge.
"I am known for making a big pot of soup every week and I love to make all varieties," Hahn tells us. "There's nothing better than having a batch of soup ready to be heated up and eaten for lunch or dinner." Perfect as a main course or side dish, this dill pickle soup is one you'll want to keep in your rotation no matter the season.
Gather the ingredients for creamy dill pickle soup
To make this recipe, start in the produce aisle and pick up a head of garlic, onion, celery, carrots, Yukon gold potatoes, and fresh dill. Then you'll need some dill pickles, and all varieties work well. You'll be dipping in the jar for some of that delicious pickle juice as well. Stop by the dry goods area and grab some cannellini beans and vegetable broth, then check your pantry for olive oil, salt, and black pepper. Sour cream is delicious to dollop on top, so stop by the dairy aisle for that optional ingredient if desired.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Cut the garlic
Slice the top off the head of garlic.
Step 3: Roast the garlic
Drizzle the exposed cloves with 1 teaspoon of olive oil, wrap in foil, and roast for 45 minutes until golden and soft.
Step 4: Heat the olive oil
While the garlic roasts, heat the remaining olive oil in a large pot over medium heat.
Step 5: Saute the onion, celery, and carrots
Add the onion, celery, and carrots and saute for 6 to 8 minutes, until softened.
Step 6: Bulk up the soup
Stir in the potatoes, pickles, cannellini beans, broth, pickle juice, salt, pepper, and 1 tablespoon of dill. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer for 20 minutes, or until the potatoes are fork tender.
Step 7: Squeeze roasted garlic into pot
Once the roasted garlic is cool enough to handle, squeeze out the softened cloves and stir them into the soup.
Step 8: Blend half of the soup
Use an immersion blender or stand up blender to puree about half the soup for creaminess, leaving some texture.
Step 9: Garnish and serve the dill pickle soup
Top with remaining dill, optional sour cream and serve.
What to serve with creamy dill pickle soup
Creamy Dill Pickle Soup Recipe
This creamy dill pickle soup is loaded with dill pickles, potatoes, and cannellini beans for the perfectly smooth texture with tangy flair.
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon + 1 teaspoon olive oil, divided
- 1 small head of garlic
- ½ yellow onion, diced
- 2 celery stalks, diced
- 2 carrots, thinly sliced
- 4 Yukon Gold potatoes, diced
- ¾ cup diced Kosher dill pickles
- 1 (15-ounce) can cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
- 3 ½ cups vegetable broth
- ¼ cup pickle juice
- ¾ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill, divided
Optional Ingredients
- sour cream, for serving
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 400 F.
- Slice the top off the head of garlic.
- Drizzle the exposed cloves with 1 teaspoon of olive oil, wrap in foil, and roast for 45 minutes until golden and soft.
- While the garlic roasts, heat the remaining olive oil in a large pot over medium heat.
- Add the onion, celery, and carrots and saute for 6 to 8 minutes, until softened.
- Stir in the potatoes, pickles, cannellini beans, broth, pickle juice, salt, pepper, and 1 tablespoon of dill. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer for 20 minutes, or until the potatoes are fork tender.
- Once the roasted garlic is cool enough to handle, squeeze out the softened cloves and stir them into the soup.
- Use an immersion blender or stand up blender to puree about half the soup for creaminess, leaving some texture.
- Top with remaining dill, optional sour cream and serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|245
|Total Fat
|3.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.6 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|46.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|7.8 g
|Total Sugars
|3.3 g
|Sodium
|744.6 mg
|Protein
|9.0 g
What ingredient swaps can I make in this pickle soup recipe?
If you want to change things up a bit, there are lots of easy swaps that can be made in this recipe. To start, we've used Yukon potatoes because they tend to offer the most creaminess, but there are many types of potatoes that you can substitute with. Russet potatoes are a bit starchier but will work fine. Other options are red potatoes or white potatoes. Sweet potatoes will not work well in this recipe, as they won't offer that desired creaminess. Other veggies that can be used are chopped green beans, mushrooms, parsnips, zucchini, and cabbage.
Instead of cannellini beans, try great northern beans, navy beans, or chickpeas. For pickles, any type will be fine here as long as you avoid the sweet pickles, like gherkins and bread and butter varieties. If you want to use dill pickle relish, this is a nice time-saving option. Use the same amount, ¾ cup.
For the herbs, fresh dill is a natural pairing, but dried dill can be used instead and 1 tablespoon is a good measurement. Fresh parsley or cilantro can also be added.
What are some different ways to roast garlic?
If you want that garlic flavor but want a quicker method there are a few ways to roast garlic that don't require an oven. One way is to sort of poach them in oil over the stovetop, and this method takes about 15 minutes to yield delicious stovetop-roasted garlic (make sure you're using a high quality oil for best flavor). An air fryer works well here and there is no need to waste time preheating it. Just prepare the bulb the same way as the oven method, and put in the air-fryer for 40 minutes at 350 F. If you have an oven safe dish that can surround the bulb while cooking the steam that is created will add to the caramelization.
You can also roast garlic on the stovetop without the need for oil. For this method you'll need to peel the cloves, and place them in a dry skillet on low heat for about 15 minutes. Shake the pan frequently to get that delicious roasted flavor.