The Creamy Upgrade That Gives You Protein-Packed Spaghetti
Craving a comforting bowl of spaghetti but want to boost its nutritional value? Consider this quick and clever hack that just happens to be vegan-friendly. All you need is to blend silken tofu into your sauce. This simple addition not only transforms traditional spaghetti into a protein-rich meal but can also serve as the base for any creamy pasta sauce you can imagine. Each tofu variety serves a unique purpose as a result of its distinct physical features. Silken tofu is an excellent choice for sauces, creamy soups, and even as a substitute for eggs in baking, as it blends seamlessly into a smooth, creamy consistency without any graininess.
Tofu's mild, neutral flavor adapts perfectly to any sauce base while adding a decadent thickness that helps the sauce cling better to the noodles. Be it a creamy tomato sauce, a plant-based vodka sauce, or a gourmet Alfredo, silken tofu can be the key to plant-powered gourmet cuisine. Start by blending your silken tofu into a smooth consistency and gently folding it into your sauce until well incorporated. Adjust the amount to suit your preferred consistency. For an extra kick of protein, consider using chickpea- or lentil-based pasta.
Estrogen from tofu — yay or nay?
You may have come across heated assertions that consuming soy, the key ingredient in tofu, is bad for you; that it's loaded with estrogen, which can cause health issues in both men and women. However, unlike mammalian estrogen found in human breast milk and the milk of other mammals, such as cows and goats, the estrogen in soy is a plant variant — phytoestrogen, which is functionally different. Mammalian estrogens bind strongly to estrogen receptors in the body and directly influence hormone levels. In contrast, phytoestrogens (from plants) bind 1,000–10,000 times weaker to mammalian estrogen receptors, which may cause these types of estrogen have potentially protective effects.
Plant estrogens act selectively and can have estrogen-like effects in some tissues while blocking estrogen activity in others. This selective action is at play with their potential breast cancer–protective properties — they inhibit the growth-promoting effects of mammalian estrogen in breast tissue. Studies report other health benefits of phytoestrogens, including improved cardiovascular health, a decrease in menopausal symptoms and detrimental effects of osteoporosis in women, and reduced risk of prostate cancer in men. As is the case with anything we eat, everything within reasonable moderation is essential, and science appears to be on the side of soy. Moderate consumption of phytoestrogen-rich foods like tofu is safe and seemingly beneficial as part of a balanced diet for women and men.