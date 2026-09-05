Culver's used to sell chicken I could rave about. Growing up near Wisconsin, Culver's was a frequent road trip destination for us; and later, living in Wisconsin, it became a regular stop on my commute home. I looked forward to the crispy crinkle-cut fries, the creamy frozen custards, and the highly ranked classic Butterburgers; but most of all, I adored the uniquely crispy, thinly breaded chicken tenders that seemed to live on the large, beef-forward menu undetected. Basically a hidden menu item, the tenders were like a secret I was proud to boast about to those unacquainted. In recent years, Culver's has made noticeable differences to the menu, largely affecting my once-beloved crispy chicken. Could it be because I moved out of its state of origin, or is it a change felt even in America's Dairyland?

The truth is, not all changes are bad, and some items even seemed to get better with time. To realign myself with the chicken offerings at America's best burger spot, I ordered every chicken item on the menu and taste tested each one. What I found might surprise my younger self, but earned my current self a few new favorites that I might just go back for again. If you're wondering which chicken items are worth substituting for a buttery, beefy burger, here is every chicken item at Culver's, ranked worst to best.