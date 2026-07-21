This Is Where Culver's Creamy Frozen Custard Comes From

Culver's frozen custard desserts were a part of the original offerings when the chain first opened in 1984 in Sauk City, Wisconsin. The Midwestern fast food chain has been family-owned since first opening and has remained so ever since, and the close-to-home energy has been the driving force behind some of its sourcing decisions, including its creamy frozen custard.

Rather than sourcing milk from outside its home state, Culver's gets its dairy from a variety of farms in Wisconsin, sharing this farm-fresh, Midwest flavor across the United States. The fast food chain has maintained its relationship with some of these dairy farms for decades. Culver's has expressed its appreciation and respect for farmers in the nation through the Thank You Farmers Project, where the chain and its guests have donated over $8 million since 2013 — funds that go toward agricultural education.

As for the custard itself, Culver's restaurant staff prepares this in house each day. They slow-churn and slow-freeze it to give it that creamy, thick texture that puts Culver's on the list of fast food chains selling top-quality ice cream. The custard is prepared multiple times daily in small batches, too, to ensure that Culver's customers always get a scoop of the freshest dessert possible, served slightly warmer than hard-packed ice cream to enhance flavor. Best of all, there are plenty of ways to enjoy frozen custard at Culver's.