I Tried Every Chicken Item At Wendy's And Ranked Them
Growing up in Columbus, Ohio, a love for Wendy's was almost a prerequisite to call yourself an Ohioan. Dave Thomas, the founder of the restaurant, started his chain in the late 1960s in downtown Columbus. A fun fact about Wendy's is that the original location on East Broad Street lasted until 2007, and many of us mourned its loss as a cultural and historical treasure when it closed.
Thankfully, you can easily find a Wendy's not just across America, but across the globe. I'm not a frequent fast food eater, but when I do have it, Wendy's is my nostalgic pick, as I remember loving the nuggets and breaded chicken sandwiches as a child. The good news is that as a chicken lover, Wendy's has introduced several options over the last handful of years, totaling 15 on the menu that now features chicken as a primary ingredient. I set out to try all of them and discover what my new favorites might be, as I paid homage to the Wendy's I was raised on.
15. Crispy Chicken Sandwich
I have to say upfront, the Crispy Chicken Sandwich was the least visually appealing of all of the options, which is a big reason why it's lower on this list. Its three ingredients are simple: just a breaded chicken patty, shredded lettuce, and mayonnaise. Perhaps because there's not much to show off, it looked a little limp and smushed. Additionally, on the sandwich I received, the lettuce was almost entirely missing (not that I'm complaining much, given the ongoing Cyclospora outbreak), so I barely had one primary component.
This sandwich was really just chicken, mayo, and bread, which was pretty boring visually and in taste. If you're a picky eater, you might appreciate the simplicity. However, because of the other more interesting (and better tasting) options on Wendy's chicken menu, this would be a pass for me in the future. The Crispy Chicken Sandwich has 340 calories, 17 grams of fat, and 15 grams of protein, and rings up around $7 — which I find a bit expensive for such a small sandwich.
14. Apple Pecan Salad
I must disclose a personal bias: I have never liked blue cheese, and I never will. Unfortunately, that is an overwhelming component of the Apple Pecan Salad. Even if you try to eat around it, it still makes the entire salad smell and taste like blue cheese — even the chicken. Now, if you know how to love blue cheese, this salad may be perfect for you! It also comes with grilled chicken, apple slices, dried cranberries, and side packets of roasted pecans and pomegranate vinaigrette dressing, atop a bed of mixed lettuce.
Despite not liking the blue cheese here, this salad gets one leg up on the crispy chicken sandwich because I do enjoy the other components, and it's visually interesting. The pecans are candied, and along with the dried cranberries and apples, there's a sweetness here that doesn't exist in the other chicken salads. You could ask for the blue cheese (or any ingredient) to be left off, but I wanted to assess this the way it was meant to be consumed — and ultimately, this salad would be a hard pass for me as is. The Apple Pecan Salad costs about $9 and has 420 calories (plus 90 calories in the dressing), 22 grams of fat (an additional 3 grams in the dressing), and 30 grams of protein (zero grams in the dressing).
13. Grilled Chicken Wrap
As the only handheld option with grilled chicken, I really wanted to like the Grilled Chicken Wrap. I generally prefer it over fried options (as long as the breast meat stays juicy), which is why this placed higher on the list than the Crispy Chicken Sandwich. However, I just found this wrap, much like the Crispy Chicken Sandwich, both bland in taste and not that exciting to look at. In fact, they have similar components: The wrap also has chicken, lettuce, and a white sauce (ranch), with the addition of shredded cheddar cheese.
It's a bit too long to hold in one hand, and the filling kept falling out of the other end when I would lift it to my mouth, so I eventually split it in half. The chicken itself was pretty tasteless, as was the ranch sauce, so this whole wrap ended up being very average. Overall, it was not something I would go for again, as much as I would like to have a grilled chicken option in the rotation. The Grilled Chicken Wrap has 420 calories, 16 grams of fat, and 28 grams of protein, and is available for about $7.
12. Spicy Chicken Nuggets
While generally bite-sized nuggets are going to pleasantly remind me of my childhood, overall, these Spicy Chicken Nuggets didn't quite hit for me. To start, the spice was a bit too hot for me personally — it was really all I could taste, overwhelming everything else. (Some of the spicy sandwiches at least have other cooling flavors to balance them out.) Additionally, the spicy nugget was more chewy than crunchy, which I found a bit off-putting. Perhaps a small child (or their parent) wouldn't mind that they don't require much chewing, but as an adult, I wish it had a bit more texture.
For four Spicy Chicken Nuggets, you will consume 190 calories, 12 grams of fat, and 10 grams of protein. And at around $3, a small pack of four won't break your bank, either. I don't know that I would order these again, but for a spice fanatic who loves all things hot peppers or someone looking for a quick snack, they may hit the spot and raise them up over the previous three items.
11. Chicken Nuggets
While I enjoyed these plain Chicken Nuggets more than the Spicy Nuggets, I had a similar issue with the texture being soft and chewy instead of crispy and crunchy, which would have been my preference. They're a bit bland, without much seasoning other than a bit of salt, so they're on the opposite end of the spectrum from the spicy variety. I suppose ultimately I prefer these over the spicy so that I can still feel my tongue after, but they're not much to rave about.
I do love snacking, though, and for that purpose, these work well! One additional plus is that they're perfectly sized to fit into one of the Wendy's dipping sauces (I used the Wendy's Honey Mustard). Four nuggets have 170 calories, 11 grams of fat, and 9 grams of protein, and ring up at around $3 (about $1 per nugget).
10. Crispy Chicken BLT
The Crispy Chicken BLT definitely improves on the regular Crispy Chicken sandwich (which isn't that hard to do). This one adds bacon, tomato, and cheese, along with the same lettuce and mayo that goes on top of the regular version. I can't say that those added elements elevate it to a prime spot on this list; however, we're at least getting closer to a more interesting sandwich and a more filling meal. It gets a spot above the nuggets for the crispy texture of the chicken patty, at least.
The cheese here is as bland as the mayo, the lettuce is slightly wilted, and the whole BLT is still a bit smaller than some of the sandwiches that placed higher on this list. However, at about $4, it's also a more affordable option and contains 420 calories, 23 grams of fat, and 20 grams of protein.
9. Honey Buddy Chicken Biscuit
Our first breakfast sandwich makes the list! This sandwich tastes pretty good, but is very simple: a breaded chicken patty with maple butter on a biscuit. As one of the cheapest chicken menu items at roughly $4, the price seems to reflect what you're getting both in size and ingredients. If you're a breakfast sandwich person (I am, certainly), this is a nice variation on a typical morning meal, and this one gets points for having the only distinctively different bread option among the sandwiches (more on the croissant sandwich later).
While the biscuit doesn't exactly taste homemade, it is sufficiently fluffy and holds the maple butter and the chicken nicely. This also feels like an appropriately sized sandwich to eat in the car before you head to work. Just remember to order before 10:25 a.m., when breakfast disappears from the Wendy's menu. The Honey Buddy Chicken Biscuit has 490 calories, 27 grams of fat, and 14 grams of protein.
8. Cobb Salad
This salad has a lot going on: lettuce, grilled chicken, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, boiled eggs, and bacon strips. You also receive side packets of fried onions and ranch dressing to add as much or as little of both as you'd like. Because of the variety of flavors and the colorful presentation, this salad gets bumped up over more simple things like the plain chicken nuggets, the BLT, and the Honey Buddy Chicken Biscuit.
While you may not think of Wendy's as a salad destination, this one wasn't bad! On the plus side, it's pretty densely packed, so you get more than a few bites of each item. However, all of the ingredients do feel segmented into different sections of the salad — so if you want them all mixed together, you'll need to give it a good shake.
The Cobb Salad has 410 calories (plus 250 calories in the ranch dressing packet), 23 grams of fat (an additional 26 grams in the ranch), and 37 grams of protein (with one more in the dressing). It rings up at about $9, making it one of the more expensive items on the list.
7. Maple Bacon Chicken Croissant
Here is the second breakfast option, which is not that different from the first, but has more components. This sandwich adds bacon with maple butter on the bun, so it's still relatively simple. I found the name a bit deceiving — the bread this sandwich comes on is not actually a traditional, flaky croissant (although you shouldn't butter your croissant, let alone maple butter it), but rather a "croissant bun." To be honest, I thought it both looked and tasted like the smaller version of a regular bun; I couldn't really tell the difference.
The biggest plus for this sandwich is the mix of sweet and savory tastes. I noticed more maple butter on the bun, which definitely made this taste like a breakfast item. It reminded me of eating French toast sticks or a small pancake. Mixed with the salty bacon and fried chicken, you do get a nice variety of flavors that is reminiscent of a chicken and waffle combo. At about $5, the Maple Bacon Chicken Croissant is relatively affordable, too. It has 540 calories, 30 grams of fat, and 19 grams of protein.
6. Asiago Ranch Club Sandwich (Classic)
This sandwich, which is very similar to the Crispy Chicken BLT, is one of the heartier options, coming topped with bacon, Asiago cheese, ranch sauce, lettuce, and tomato on the breaded chicken. While I enjoyed the combination of textures, the flavors themselves were still a bit bland — the ranch sauce tasted more like a mayonnaise variation. This might be a good option for someone who loves a BLT but wants to feel full after eating.
While I didn't find the taste particularly memorable, the sandwich still ranks a bit higher on the list because I appreciate that Wendy's gives its customers a variety of flavors and textures in one bite. You get salty bacon, crispy lettuce, juicy tomato, tangy cheese, and cool sauce while also getting a mouthful of fried chicken patty for about $8 — this one will keep you full for at least a few hours. The full Asiago Ranch Club Sandwich has 670 calories, 34 grams of fat, and 37 grams of protein.
5. Asiago Ranch Club Sandwich (Spicy)
I'm putting the spicy version of the Asiago Ranch Club Sandwich above the regular because I think the heat of the spice on the chicken provides the flavor the other version is missing. This is the best of the BLT variations — the Asiago cheese (one of the many different types of hard cheeses) stands out more than the American cheese on the Crispy Chicken BLT, giving it a little more umph. And all of the other components (bacon, ranch sauce, lettuce, and tomato) come together to nicely balance out the fiery chicken patty.
While the Asiago Ranch sandwiches cost around $8 each and are a bit more expensive than other sandwiches on this list, it feels more justified because of the size and the included ingredients. The Spicy Asiago Ranch Club Sandwich has 680 calories, 35 grams of fat, and 36 grams of protein.
4. Parmesan Caesar Salad
Listen, I'm just as surprised as you that a salad made it this high on the list, but I must give credit where it is due: This Parmesan Caesar Salad comes loaded with grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, shredded Italian cheese, and a crunchy Parmesan crumble with Caesar dressing on the side. Perhaps because the Asiago sandwiches were so hearty, I was craving something a little lighter, or maybe I just love a Caesar — either way, this salad packs a delicious punch.
Part of my determination here is that the salad feels like it has more meat than the other two, and this being a chicken-focused list, that should be rewarded. Sometimes simple works well, especially when all of the components taste good — the Parmesan Caesar Salad proves that point. It costs about $9 and has 270 calories (240 added in the dressing packet), 11 grams of fat (25 grams more in the dressing), and 31 grams of protein (and an additional 2 grams in the dressing).
3. Classic Chicken Sandwich
Hear me out: Dill pickles make any sandwich better. The Classic Chicken Sandwich gets a big bump up the list for that primary reason. In addition to its included pickle slices, the Classic Chicken Sandwich contains lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on top of a good-sized breaded chicken breast. I found this sandwich to be one of my favorites because it was a good, handheld size that toppings didn't fall off of, but also big enough to feel like a full meal. I didn't need any sides after eating it to feel satiated.
The Classic Chicken Sandwich has 550 calories, 25 grams of fat, and 28 grams of protein, and goes for around $7. Overall, I think this sandwich is a decent value, given that it's the same price as the Crispy Chicken Sandwich and is so much more flavorful with more toppings.
2. Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Full disclosure: The Spicy Chicken Sandwich was my go-to order during my Columbus, Ohio childhood. So for nostalgia alone, I'm predisposed to love it. I'm happy to report, however, that it's not just warm memories that push this item to the front — it holds up against all other sandwiches on this list!
Much like the Classic Chicken Sandwich, it contains those delicious pickles, along with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise. The difference here is in the name — the breaded chicken breast has that signature Wendy's chicken spice. Where I have found that it's sometimes too hot on its own (the Spicy Chicken Nuggets), what I appreciate here is that all the cool, crunchy vegetables cut the heat and balance it out. In one bite, you get that zesty taste of all the flavors combining. Delicious! The Spicy Chicken Sandwich has 560 calories, 26 grams of fat, and 28 grams of protein, and costs about $7.
1. Chicken Tenders
The Wendy's Chicken Tenders are the winner for me! They come without any of the bells and whistles some of the sandwiches and salads add on, but the simplicity is the point. While they come dry, you can still choose a dipping sauce, and I personally used the Wendy's honey mustard to supplement them.
These tenders have what the nuggets were lacking. Crispy, with the right amount of both crunch from the crispy, golden brown breading and the soft, tender white meat chicken, these meet all three of my criteria: the taste is excellent, they look appetizing to eat, and at around $6 for three tenders, they don't break the bank. Three tenders will come in at 420 calories, 22 grams of fat, and 33 grams of protein. I would be more than happy to order these again for lunch when I'm craving something savory, tasty, and quick.
Methodology
Because 15 chicken items are a lot for one person, I consumed these over a period of three days. I did not want to have too many similar-tasting items back to back, and I didn't want to get tired of chicken sandwiches and have that influence the reviews. Admittedly, I didn't finish every single sandwich or salad, but I did have at least three to five bites of each to make sure I was getting the full taste experience. I tried to eat everything at the temperature and with the ingredients provided to me, and I didn't add anything (other than dipping sauce with the nuggets, which was suggested by Wendy's).
I evaluated each menu item across three categories: taste, presentation, and value. I also rounded costs to the nearest dollar so that everything was easily comparable. Since I'm based in New York, the menu prices mentioned might be higher than what you find elsewhere, so your personal value may vary.