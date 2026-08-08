I Tried Every Chicken Item At Wendy's And Ranked Them

I must disclose a personal bias: I have never liked blue cheese, and I never will. Unfortunately, that is an overwhelming component of the Apple Pecan Salad. Even if you try to eat around it, it still makes the entire salad smell and taste like blue cheese — even the chicken. Now, if you know how to love blue cheese, this salad may be perfect for you! It also comes with grilled chicken, apple slices, dried cranberries, and side packets of roasted pecans and pomegranate vinaigrette dressing, atop a bed of mixed lettuce.

Despite not liking the blue cheese here, this salad gets one leg up on the crispy chicken sandwich because I do enjoy the other components, and it's visually interesting. The pecans are candied, and along with the dried cranberries and apples, there's a sweetness here that doesn't exist in the other chicken salads. You could ask for the blue cheese (or any ingredient) to be left off, but I wanted to assess this the way it was meant to be consumed — and ultimately, this salad would be a hard pass for me as is. The Apple Pecan Salad costs about $9 and has 420 calories (plus 90 calories in the dressing), 22 grams of fat (an additional 3 grams in the dressing), and 30 grams of protein (zero grams in the dressing).