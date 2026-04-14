9 Chain Restaurants With The Best Chicken Tenders, According To Reviews
Chicken tenders are a mainstay on many chain restaurant menus, and it's easy to see why. They're easy to eat, work well as either a snack or a main meal, and you have that comforting combo of crispy, seasoned breading and juicy chicken inside. Plus, they can be paired with a wide array of sauces and sides. And while many chains offer simple, satisfying versions of the dish, others go all out with addictive seasonings, extra-crispy breading, and delicious dipping sauces.
To find out which chain restaurants have the best chicken tenders, we delved into customer reviews across several platforms. We kept an eye out for chains that consistently receive praise for their versions of the dish and took note of what people were saying about freshness, flavor, and value for money. The chains that earned the most rave reviews made it onto this list.
It's worth noting that we did consider the subtle difference between chicken tenders and chicken fingers (aka chicken strips). Technically, chicken tenders are made from the chicken tenderloin. This cut is known for being extra tender, hence the name, and it contributes to their large size. Chicken strips are often made with chicken breast cut into... well, strips. For this round-up, we decided to include some chicken strips as well, provided they received stellar reviews.
1. Wingstop
Founded in 1994, Wingstop began with the goal of making chicken wings a sought-after dish in their own right rather than just a side order. Since then, the chain's menu has expanded to include a variety of chicken dishes, including its Crispy Tenders. They come in orders of three, five, six, and all the way up to 30 tenders with sides like fries and veggie sticks. And like the chain's wings, they can be tossed in an array of sauces, such as mango habanero, garlic Parmesan, and hickory-smoked barbecue.
"I know we all go to Wingstop for the wings, but please don't sleep on the chicken tenders," said one TikTok reviewer. "They're so good. They're crunchy, they're juicy, and tender." Many diners point out that the chain recently changed the recipe, and that the tenders are now even crispier and fresher-tasting than before. Plus, diners love that you can customize the tenders with a wide variety of sauces. Many also say the ranch dressing for dipping is top-tier.
One of Chowhound's own reviewers sampled Wingstop's tenders as part of a ranking of popular fast-food fried chicken chains and was thoroughly impressed. "Overall, based on the amount of food and its quality, plus the huge number of flavors to choose from, I have to rate Wingstop's tenders as the best I tried," they said. Wingstop took the number two spot in the ranking, only edged out by Church's Chicken, which earned bonus points for its crispy bone-in chicken and homey sides.
2. Dave's Hot Chicken
Dave's Hot Chicken has been making huge waves ever since it began with just $900 and a pop-up in a parking lot in East Hollywood in 2017. People immediately took to Nashville-style hot chicken, and the venture soon expanded into a brick-and-mortar restaurant. Now, there are nearly 400 locations across the country where you can try the Tenders that started it all, as well as Chicken Sliders, Loaded Fries, and Chicken Bites.
Order the chicken Tenders at Dave's, and you can choose a spice level ranging from no spice at all to mild, hot, and the mouth-searing Reaper. The Tenders come on a slice of white bread with pickles and a side of Dave's sauce (similar to chipotle mayo). You can also get them with sides like fries and mac and cheese, as well as dipping sauces like ranch and hot honey.
In our ranking of Dave's Hot Chicken menu items, the Tenders earned a solid third place, with the reviewer stating, "The meat is tender and juicy, the outer coating is perfectly fried, and then combined perfectly with the desired heat." The top spot went to the Tender Bites, which are essentially smaller versions of the Tenders. And we're not the only ones who love the Tenders in all their forms. Others note that they're meaty, ultra-juicy, and seasoned so well they don't even need sauce. "They mastered the chicken tender," said one reviewer on TikTok.
3. Bojangles
Since it opened in 1977, Bojangles has grown from a lone fried chicken shop into a Southern icon. Today, there are over 880 locations, with many in its home state of North Carolina, as well as states as widespread as Nevada, New York, Tennessee, and Florida. It's famous for its bone-in chicken and Chicken Supremes, but recently, the chain launched the new and improved Bo's Chicken Tenders in select markets, and diners can't stop raving about them.
One of the reasons people love Bojangles so much is the flavor, which comes from marinating the chicken for 12 hours to let the spices soak in. And when it comes to the Bo's Chicken Tenders, they're also hand-breaded with a mixture of Bo's secret spices and fried until crispy and golden. When compared to the Chicken Supremes, many reviewers note that the Tenders are bigger, crispier, and taste fresher.
That's a damn good tender," said one reviewer in a YouTube video after trying a Bo's Chicken Tender. "It's juicy, it's meaty, it's fresh." Many reviewers also comment on how the chicken is beautifully seasoned. "It's spicier than most chicken," said another reviewer in a YouTube video. "And it's so great. It's so flavorful. That crispy breading. This is way better than a Supreme." Rumor has it Bo's Chicken Tenders are available in states like Texas, Tennessee, New York, Virginia, and Ohio.
4. Buffalo Wild Wings
Like the name suggests, Buffalo Wild Wings' main focus is on chicken wings served with an array of sauces. But if you prefer boneless chicken, many say the Chicken Dippers are a good bet. They're essentially chicken tenders that you can get with the chain's Original seasoned breading, Spicy breading, or tossed in sauce. There's also a grilled version for those looking to lighten things up.
Many diners comment on how big the Chicken Dippers are, as well as the crispiness of the breading, and the great amount of seasoning. Plus, people appreciate the vast selection of dipping sauces on offer. For some, the Dippers reign supreme over many other chains. "Honestly better than any fast food tender available," said one Reddit user. "Was happy with the size, taste, freshness, seasoning, dips, and crunch."
If you're not sure which style to go for, the Spicy Chicken Dippers get the most hype overall. People love that the chicken is spicy enough that you can feel a bit of heat, but not so much that it blows you away. It also comes with a dipping sauce that fans adore. As one reviewer said on Instagram, "The new B-Dubs Dip was absolutely to-die-for. It was so tangy and creamy." The dip is a mixture of Buffalo, Honey Mustard, and Honey BBQ sauce (the latter of which earned the top spot in our ranking of Buffalo Wild Wings flavors).
5. Chick-fil-A
If you're a fan of fried chicken, Chick-fil-A is a chain that probably doesn't need much introduction. The Georgia-based business has been around since 1967, and it's a fan favorite for its crispy chicken sandwiches, chicken nuggets, and tenders, which the chain calls Chick-n-Strips. You can order two, three, four, or 10 pieces at a time with your choice of Chick-fil-A's signature dipping sauces. You can also make it a meal with sides like waffle fries, mac and cheese, and the chain's Chick-fil-A Sauce Flavored Waffle Potato Chips.
There are a few things that set the Chick-n-Strips apart from its competitors. For one, these are true tenders made from the chicken tenderloin. Plus, the chain only sources chickens that are free of hormones, fillers, and artificial preservatives. The meat is also hand-breaded in the restaurants with a seasoning blend that contains over 20 herbs and spices. Finally, the tenders are fried in a pressure cooker with 100% refined peanut oil.
According to many diners, the Chick-n-Strips are super crispy, but tender and juicy on the inside, with a nice hint of flavor from the peanut oil. Many people say they're even better than the chain's famous nuggets. "Strips are so much better! The nuggets get dry and cold too quickly," said one Reddit user. Many say the tenders also beat out other chains' offerings, like another Reddit user who said, "They are the best chicken strips out there."
6. Zaxby's
No list of the best chain restaurant chicken tenders would be complete without a mention of Zaxby's. The first restaurant opened in Statesboro, Georgia, in 1990, and it was an immediate hit for its simple, but tasty menu of chicken fingers, wings, and sandwiches. It's still wowing diners today, particularly for its Chicken Fingerz, which many say are simply irresistible. In fact, the Fingerz earned the top spot in our ranking of fast-food chicken nuggets and tenders.
You can order Zaxby's Chicken Fingerz in counts of five, 10, or 20 pieces, and they come with the chain's creamy, zesty Zax Sauce. The Fingerz also feature in several meal packages, like the Chicken Finger Plate with coleslaw, Texas toast, crinkle fries, and a drink. As an added bonus, you can also get your Fingerz coated in a dry rub, like lemon pepper, or tossed in one of Zaxby's sauces, like the Hot Honey Mustard or Nuclear Hot Sauce.
The Chicken Fingerz are often called out for being one of the best things on Zaxby's menu, with many saying they're well-seasoned, crunchy on the outside, and cooked to perfection. As one reviewer said on Facebook, "I love the chicken. It's so soft, tender, juicy-licious, full of flavor." The reviewer also commented that the sauce takes the Fingerz to another level. "It's so rich and creamy, but it has this really nice twang to it, which gives it such good flavor," they said.
7. Huey Magoo's
Huey Magoo's is a fried chicken chain serving up "the filet mignon of chicken." Since it opened in Orlando, Florida, in 2004, it's been committed to serving top-notch chicken tenders made only with chicken tenderloin. Each piece is either hand-breaded and fried or grilled and served with sides like crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, and Texas toast. You can also get the tenders in salads, wraps, and sandwiches.
If it's your first time dining at Huey Magoo's, you might want to consider the Ranch Flight Tender Bundle, which includes six tenders and fries with three dips to try. You can go with fun options like Pickle Ranch, Ghost Pepper Ranch, Avocado Ranch, and non-ranch options like Garlic Parmesan, Sweet Red Chili, and the Spicy Magoo's Sauce. And if you want to take things one step further, you can get your tenders tossed in various sweet, spicy, and savory sauces.
Peruse the reviews for Huey Magoo's online, and you'll find that numerous people compare it to other chains known for their chicken tenders, with many saying it comes out on top. For example, one reviewer said in a YouTube video, "It definitely competes with them all. It's probably better than Chick-fil-A. The strips are phenomenal. They got a nice crunch to them, nice season, and it just tops it off with the Magoo sauce."
8. Jack in the Box
With over 2,100 locations across the United States, Jack in the Box has a pretty big footprint in the fast food space. It's known for offering comfort food all day, with many locations open 24 hours so you can quell your cravings any time. While it's most famous for its tasty tacos and burgers, many say the Chicken Strips are also crave-worthy. As one Reddit user said, "Love love their tenders!"
The Chicken Strips at Jack in the Box are made with all-white meat that's breaded, then fried and served in counts of three or five pieces. You can get them on their own or as part of a combo meal with fries and a drink. You can also request sauces for dipping, like the chain's Buttermilk House Ranch, Barbecue Sauce, or the Good Good Sauce that many describe as sweet, creamy, and tangy.
The first thing many people comment on about the Chicken Strips is how hefty they are, followed by how crunchy the batter is and how juicy the meat inside is. Many say they're well-balanced and exactly what you want from a chicken strip. A reviewer on TikTok gave them a solid 10 out of 10, posting, "So crispy, flavorful, good chicken ratio to breading, crunchy!" Keep an eye out for special flavors, too, like the Spicy Chicken Strips and Hot Honey Chicken Strips.
9. Dairy Queen
When many people think of Dairy Queen, the first thing that comes to mind is probably ice cream, particularly the chain's popular Blizzards available in an array of flavors. But if you're craving something hot to eat, DQ delivers in that department as well. One of the most popular hot foods on the menu is the Chicken Strip Baskets, which some diners say are the best chicken strips you can get from a fast food restaurant.
The Chicken Strips have been on Dairy Queen's menu for close to 30 years now, which is a testament to how much people love them. The baskets come with either four or six pieces of chicken tenderloin breaded and deep-fried until golden. You also get fries, Texas toast, and a dipping sauce of your choice. Many die-hard fans say the country gravy is the only way to go, although you can also opt for selections like buttermilk ranch, honey mustard, and Hidden Valley ranch.
There are a few different styles of Chicken Strips at Dairy Queen, including Original, Flamethrower (with a kick of spice), and sauced versions tossed with Garlic Parmesan or Honey BBQ sauce. Diners have their favorites, with some loving the straight-up plain versions and others swooning over the spicy, sauced ones. Overall, most people say they're all pretty solid. As one Reddit user said, "Chicken Strip Basket always hits right."
Methodology
There are tons of chain restaurants that serve chicken tenders, but not all of them resonate with diners. To determine which spots do this classic dish best, we pored over customer reviews on platforms like Reddit, TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, and food blogs. We considered only reviews from the past year to ensure the information was up to date and included only chains that receive far more praise for their chicken tenders than negative reviews. Based on what diners are saying, these are the chains that excel in flavor, crispiness, chicken freshness, great sauces, and value for what you get.