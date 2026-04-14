9 Chain Restaurants With The Best Chicken Tenders, According To Reviews

Chicken tenders are a mainstay on many chain restaurant menus, and it's easy to see why. They're easy to eat, work well as either a snack or a main meal, and you have that comforting combo of crispy, seasoned breading and juicy chicken inside. Plus, they can be paired with a wide array of sauces and sides. And while many chains offer simple, satisfying versions of the dish, others go all out with addictive seasonings, extra-crispy breading, and delicious dipping sauces.

To find out which chain restaurants have the best chicken tenders, we delved into customer reviews across several platforms. We kept an eye out for chains that consistently receive praise for their versions of the dish and took note of what people were saying about freshness, flavor, and value for money. The chains that earned the most rave reviews made it onto this list.

It's worth noting that we did consider the subtle difference between chicken tenders and chicken fingers (aka chicken strips). Technically, chicken tenders are made from the chicken tenderloin. This cut is known for being extra tender, hence the name, and it contributes to their large size. Chicken strips are often made with chicken breast cut into... well, strips. For this round-up, we decided to include some chicken strips as well, provided they received stellar reviews.