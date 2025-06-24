Why You Might Want To Avoid Ordering The Buffalo Chicken Tenders At Culver's
Culver's Buffalo chicken tenders seem like an obvious choice when ordering from the popular regional fast food chain. We get it — they're perfectly crispy and have a slightly fiery bite. With bleu cheese dressing to dip them in, the flavor becomes even more complex and addicting. It's a crowd favorite for a reason. Unfortunately, the same can't be said for the past couple of years. We even added them to our list of menu items at Culver's you should avoid ordering.
It might come as a shock, but a lot of people have been saying the Buffalo chicken tenders aren't as good as before. Mainly because they lack the satisfying crisp everyone knows and loves. Some theorize Culver's switched distributors, which makes a lot of sense if it's looking for cheaper alternatives (or something along those lines). Other fans, however, point their fingers at a possible change in the recipe, but it's the least believable theory; why change something that already works? No one knows for sure what caused the downfall of this fan favorite. Here's what we do know: If you're craving the same bold flavors and delicate crunch that built a loyal following, you're better off looking elsewhere to avoid disappointment.
The search for a new favorite is on
When we ranked the best fast food chicken tenders, Zaxby's topped the list. It's not surprising; the chain is popular for crunchy bites with a shiny, golden exterior packed with seasoning. Zaxby's is good to enjoy on its own, but it also has a tasty collection of sauces, including a zingy teriyaki, savory barbecue, and Buffalo Garlic Blaze.
If you're not from Southern states, Chick-fil-A is always a good idea. Its version of chicken tenders (called Chick-n-Strips) come in original and spicy versions. Its variety of sauces is equally generous as Zaxby's, including its Zesty Buffalo Sauce that lets you recreate Culver's version — or at least capture the spirit of it. There's also Raising Cane's. A lot of people aren't really fans of the chicken fingers due to lack of seasoning, but its famous Cane's sauce really hits the spot. It has a smooth consistency with a bit of heat, along with bright, tangy notes. With the variety of chicken tenders on the market, you might be surprised by how quickly you can fill the chicken-tender-shaped hole that Culver's carved in your heart. In the meantime, you have a good excuse to sample as many chicken tenders as you can to hunt down your new favorite.