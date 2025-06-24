Why You Might Want To Avoid Ordering The Buffalo Chicken Tenders At Culver's

Culver's Buffalo chicken tenders seem like an obvious choice when ordering from the popular regional fast food chain. We get it — they're perfectly crispy and have a slightly fiery bite. With bleu cheese dressing to dip them in, the flavor becomes even more complex and addicting. It's a crowd favorite for a reason. Unfortunately, the same can't be said for the past couple of years. We even added them to our list of menu items at Culver's you should avoid ordering.

It might come as a shock, but a lot of people have been saying the Buffalo chicken tenders aren't as good as before. Mainly because they lack the satisfying crisp everyone knows and loves. Some theorize Culver's switched distributors, which makes a lot of sense if it's looking for cheaper alternatives (or something along those lines). Other fans, however, point their fingers at a possible change in the recipe, but it's the least believable theory; why change something that already works? No one knows for sure what caused the downfall of this fan favorite. Here's what we do know: If you're craving the same bold flavors and delicate crunch that built a loyal following, you're better off looking elsewhere to avoid disappointment.