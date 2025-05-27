11 Chain Restaurant Salads You Should Skip, According To Reviews

A great salad can be the perfect start to a meal (or even the meal itself). Getting one that's convenient and doesn't require any prep or cleanup is even better. You can always put together a quick dish at home using a store-bought bagged salad, but a familiar and reliable chain can take the prep work off your plate, so to speak.

But not all chain restaurants hit it out of the park when it comes to a fresh salad. Some skimp on tasty ingredients, while others are just not a great value. Even though you may think that salads are the healthier alternative to greasy fast food, some versions are actually higher in calories and additives than the sandwiches and burgers on the same menu.

We scoured reviews to see which chain restaurant salads we shouldn't bother ordering. The biggest culprits were those that we expected, including fast food chains and restaurants known for other dishes like all-day breakfast favorites or fried chicken. These chains didn't have great salad offerings because it's just not a dish that the customers want. Fortunately, there were other menu items that hit the mark for fresh taste and nutrition, but it wasn't always the salad. Whether it was due to nutrition, value, or just plain bad taste, these are the salads you should skip the next time you swing by one of your favorite chains.