Slow-Baked Salmon Tacos With Mango-Corn Salsa Recipe

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Summer tacos have a special place in my heart, showcasing the best of warm weather produce and calling for al fresco dining. These slow-baked salmon tacos with mango-corn salsa are a perfect match for a patio under the stars. Of course, these aren't just any run-of-the-mill fish tacos. Featuring velvety, low-and-slow baked, dry-rubbed salmon tucked inside charred corn tortillas, a juicy mango and sweet corn salsa, and a crowning swirl of cooling avocado crema, these tacos are summertime in a shell, and every element works together in harmony to create that perfect bite.

Salmon may seem like a straightforward fish to cook, but regulating temperature is a critical part of the process. To maintain the supple, buttery quality of baked or pan-fried salmon, a low cooking temperature and slightly longer cooking period makes all the difference. The perfectly baked, flaky fish is a delightful match for a sweet summer corn and tropical mango salsa. The avocado crema has just the right amount of spicy yet cooling flavor, and a squeeze of fresh and zesty lime juice ties all the delicious elements together.