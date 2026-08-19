Slow-Baked Salmon Tacos With Mango-Corn Salsa Recipe
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Summer tacos have a special place in my heart, showcasing the best of warm weather produce and calling for al fresco dining. These slow-baked salmon tacos with mango-corn salsa are a perfect match for a patio under the stars. Of course, these aren't just any run-of-the-mill fish tacos. Featuring velvety, low-and-slow baked, dry-rubbed salmon tucked inside charred corn tortillas, a juicy mango and sweet corn salsa, and a crowning swirl of cooling avocado crema, these tacos are summertime in a shell, and every element works together in harmony to create that perfect bite.
Salmon may seem like a straightforward fish to cook, but regulating temperature is a critical part of the process. To maintain the supple, buttery quality of baked or pan-fried salmon, a low cooking temperature and slightly longer cooking period makes all the difference. The perfectly baked, flaky fish is a delightful match for a sweet summer corn and tropical mango salsa. The avocado crema has just the right amount of spicy yet cooling flavor, and a squeeze of fresh and zesty lime juice ties all the delicious elements together.
Gather the slow-baked salmon tacos with mango-corn salsa ingredients
These slow-baked salmon tacos with mango-corn salsa rely on a fresh and flawless center-cut salmon filet. I suggest using skinned fish, but if your salmon skin is intact, just slide it off the salmon once baked. You will season your salmon with a rub made from smoked paprika, chili powder, sea salt, brown sugar, ground cumin, roasted garlic powder, and freshly-cracked black pepper. A bit of olive oil will help keep your rub well-adhered.
For the mango-corn salsa, you will need a couple of ears of plump fresh corn, plus some of the ingredients mentioned above (olive oil, sea salt, smoked paprika, roasted garlic powder, and black pepper). After roasting the corn, you will add ripe mango, red bell pepper, jalapeño, scallions, fresh lime juice, and fresh cilantro leaves to the mix, creating a chunky salsa. The final drizzle of avocado crema consists of ripe avocado, full-fat sour cream, fresh lime juice and zest, a garlic clove, cilantro leaves, and sea salt. For assembling the tacos, you will need soft corn tortillas, cilantro leaves, and lime wedges.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 425 F.
Step 2: Cut the corn kernels off the cobs
Start making the mango-corn salsa: Cut the corn kernels away from the cobs into a bowl.
Step 3: Season the corn
Toss the corn with the olive oil, ½ teaspoon sea salt, smoked paprika, garlic powder, and black pepper.
Step 4: Prepare a baking sheet
Line a small baking sheet with parchment paper.
Step 5: Roast the corn
Spread the corn in an even layer on the baking sheet and roast for about 15 minutes, until charred.
Step 6: Cool the corn
Transfer the corn to a large bowl to cool slightly.
Step 7: Reduce the oven to 275 F
Reduce the oven's temperature to 275 F.
Step 8: Add remaining salsa ingredients to the corn
Add the mango, bell pepper, jalapeño, scallions, lime juice, and remaining ½ teaspoon sea salt to the corn, tossing to combine.
Step 9: Mix in the fresh cilantro
Mix in the chopped cilantro. Set the salsa aside until ready to serve.
Step 10: Place salmon on the baking sheet
Line the baking sheet with a fresh piece of parchment and add the salmon.
Step 11: Drizzle the salmon with olive oil
Drizzle the salmon with the olive oil.
Step 12: Mix the salmon seasoning
In a small bowl, mix together the smoked paprika, chili powder, sea salt, brown sugar, cumin, garlic powder, and black pepper.
Step 13: Add the seasoning to the salmon
Sprinkle the spice mixture over the salmon and rub to coat all surfaces.
Step 14: Bake the salmon
Bake the salmon for about 25 to 30 minutes, until opaque and with an internal temperature of 120 F (this will depend on thickness of the salmon, so use a thermometer if possible).
Step 15: Rest the salmon
Remove the salmon from the oven and let rest 5 minutes.
Step 16: Add the avocado crema ingredients to a blender
While the salmon is baking, add the avocado crema ingredients to a blender.
Step 17: Process the crema until smooth
Process until completely smooth, then transfer to a squeeze bottle or bowl.
Step 18: Flake the salmon
Flake the salmon into bite-sized chunks.
Step 19: Warm the tortillas
Warm the tortillas in a hot pan or directly over a flame until lightly charred. Wrap in a clean kitchen towel.
Step 20: Start assembling the tacos
To assemble the tacos, add some of the flaked salmon to a tortilla.
Step 21: Add the mango-corn salsa to the salmon
Top with the mango-corn salsa.
Step 22: Drizzle on the avocado crema
Drizzle with the avocado crema.
Step 23: Garnish with the cilantro leaves
Add a few cilantro leaves.
Step 24: Serve the salmon tacos with mango-corn salsa
Serve the the tacos with lime wedges on the side.
What to serve with salmon tacos with mango-corn salsa
Slow-Baked Salmon Tacos With Mango-Corn Salsa Recipe
These slow-baked salmon tacos feature a bright, sweet-spicy mango-corn salsa and rich avocado crema, making for a summer feast best enjoyed on a sunny patio.
Ingredients
- For the mango-corn salsa
- 2 large ears fresh corn, shucked
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 teaspoon sea salt, divided
- ½ teaspoon smoked paprika
- ¼ teaspoon roasted garlic powder
- ¼ teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper
- 1 large ripe mango, peeled and finely diced
- 1 medium red bell pepper, stem and seeds removed and finely diced
- 1 tablespoon minced jalapeño
- ¼ cup thinly sliced scallions
- 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
- ⅓ cup roughly-chopped fresh cilantro leaves
- For the salmon
- 1 ½ pounds center-cut skinless salmon fillet, rinsed and patted dry
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 2 teaspoons smoked paprika
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- 1 teaspoon sea salt
- 1 teaspoon brown sugar
- ¼ teaspoon ground cumin
- ¼ teaspoon roasted garlic powder
- ¼ teaspoon freshly-cracked black pepper
- For the avocado crema
- 1 large ripe avocado, pitted and flesh scooped away from the peel
- ½ cup full-fat sour cream
- 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
- 1 teaspoon minced lime zest
- 1 small clove garlic, minced
- ¼ cup fresh cilantro leaves
- ½ teaspoon sea salt
- For serving
- 12 (6-inch) corn tortillas
- Fresh cilantro leaves, for garnish
- 1 large lime, cut into wedges
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 425 F.
- Start making the mango-corn salsa: Cut the corn kernels away from the cobs into a bowl.
- Toss the corn with the olive oil, ½ teaspoon sea salt, smoked paprika, garlic powder, and black pepper.
- Line a small baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Spread the corn in an even layer on the baking sheet and roast for about 15 minutes, until charred.
- Transfer the corn to a large bowl to cool slightly.
- Reduce the oven’s temperature to 275 F.
- Add the mango, bell pepper, jalapeño, scallions, lime juice, and remaining ½ teaspoon sea salt to the corn, tossing to combine.
- Mix in the chopped cilantro. Set the salsa aside until ready to serve.
- Line the baking sheet with a fresh piece of parchment and add the salmon.
- Drizzle the salmon with the olive oil.
- In a small bowl, mix together the smoked paprika, chili powder, sea salt, brown sugar, cumin, garlic powder, and black pepper.
- Sprinkle the spice mixture over the salmon and rub to coat all surfaces.
- Bake the salmon for about 25 to 30 minutes, until opaque and with an internal temperature of 120 F (this will depend on thickness of the salmon, so use a thermometer if possible).
- Remove the salmon from the oven and let rest 5 minutes.
- While the salmon is baking, add the avocado crema ingredients to a blender.
- Process until completely smooth, then transfer to a squeeze bottle or bowl.
- Flake the salmon into bite-sized chunks.
- Warm the tortillas in a hot pan or directly over a flame until lightly charred. Wrap in a clean kitchen towel.
- To assemble the tacos, add some of the flaked salmon to a tortilla.
- Top with the mango-corn salsa.
- Drizzle with the avocado crema.
- Add a few cilantro leaves.
- Serve the the tacos with lemon wedges on the side.
What is the benefit of slow-baking salmon?
Salmon is a versatile fish in terms of both flavor and preparation, including broiling, grilling, and pan-frying. My favorite method for cooking salmon to tender perfection is slow-baking at a low temperature. Salmon is a more fatty or oily fish, making it less prone to drying out when cooking, but excess heat can ruin the best piece of salmon when not carefully regulated. When a piece of salmon is suddenly exposed to high heat, the proteins can seize and make the fish tough, losing that supple and flaky texture. You may also notice that white ooze come out of the salmon, which is a protein called albumin, which can happen when the fish cooks too quickly.
Cooking salmon in the range of 250 to 300 F hits that sweet spot of slightly slower cooking, meaning you'll end up with a tender piece of fish that likely doesn't have that albumin ooze. As with other fatty meats, the salmon will render its fat slowly at a lower cooking temperature. This process also helps prevent that fishy aroma or overly fishy taste in your finished product.
Not only is low-and-slow cooking best for salmon, but resting after cooking is equally as important. This allows the juices within the flesh to redistribute so that you will have a consistent bite throughout your fish. As a general rule, it is better to slightly underbake your salmon, as called for in this recipe, since the carry-over heat during resting will take your fish to the proper temperature.
What other types of fruit would work well in the salsa?
Fruit salsas are colorful and refreshing, boasting a natural sweetness that balances out any spicy ingredients. When choosing your fruit, consider how it might pair with both the salsa ingredients as well as the main component of the dish. You can make seasonal selections, such as stone fruits in the summer and tropical fruits in the winter. In this recipe for slow-baked salmon tacos, soft and ripe mango provides a contrast in texture to the crisp bell pepper, tames the heat of the jalapeño, is a foil for the herbaceous cilantro, and enhances the sweetness of the corn. I think the subtle acidity and tangy flavor of the mango cuts through the richness of an oily fish like salmon as well, making it a naturally delicious choice that plays well with all other components in the dish.
My top two picks for fruits with a similar subtle sweetness and soft, juicy texture akin to mango would be tree-ripened peaches or nectarines. Although somewhat similar, the subtle flavor differences between peaches and nectarines make them equally exciting for salsa. Choose fruit that has a bit of give when you press the surface, but not too much, as both peaches and nectarines can become mushy when overly ripe. Another interesting summer fruit option would be melon, such as honeydew or galia melon. Red plums would be another great choice.