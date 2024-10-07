Peaches Vs Nectarines: What's The Actual Difference?

Nectarines are actually a type of peach, meaning they're also a stone fruit that ripens on trees. However, nectarines express a recessive gene that gives them smooth, shiny skin rather than the velvety texture of a peach. As far as we can tell, nectarines developed alongside peaches naturally rather than as a result of selective pollination by human hands. In fact, nectarines and peaches have even been known to grow on the same tree, and growers have found patches of smooth and fuzzy skin on the same fruits.

Those who love peaches but hate the fuzz may prefer nectarines since their skin is fuzz-free and thinner. Some insist nectarines are also juicier and more fragrant, but these characteristics are so variable that it's hard to tell if this is universally true or not. The only verifiable advantage of nectarines over peaches is that nectarines are considered more pleasant to eat out of hand.

Nectarines are also one of many fruits that fall into the Rosaceae family, along with almonds, strawberries, cherries, pears, and more. This means people allergic to almonds may also be allergic to nectarines, and vice versa. However, if you're able to ingest them safely, nectarines may be a sweet and nutritious addition to your diet, as they're rich in vitamins A and C, magnesium, and potassium.