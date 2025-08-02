Why Your Salmon Has That White Ooze (And How To Stop It For Good)

There are plenty of benefits to cooking salmon. It's loaded with protein — as many as 25 grams per serving — and omega-3 fatty acids. Plus, it cooks quickly, making it an easy weeknight dinner. But if you've ever made it yourself, you've likely seen some funky white ooze all over the salmon when you take it out of the oven or air fryer. "The white substance is called albumin, a protein in salmon that coagulates and comes to the surface when heated," Irene Verceles, executive chef at The Surfing Fox in Santa Monica, California, tells Chowhound exclusively. "It looks like a white, sometimes foamy or curdled liquid."

As salmon cooks, its muscle fibers contract, and as a result, that solidifying albumin then gets pushed out of the fish, creating a pretty unsightly white layer that you feel compelled to peel off. The good news is that while it can be an eyesore, it's harmless and fine to eat. "It has a negligible effect on flavor," Verceles says. "While it can slightly dry the surface where it appears, the interior texture remains unaffected." Still, there are ways to avoid making this salmon mistake.