Cantaloupe And Honeydew Lovers Will Want To Add This Melon Into The Rotation

An abundance of melons is refreshing to have during hot weather. These water-heavy fruits are delicious by themselves or as part of another dish with foods like prosciutto. While watermelons, cantaloupes, and honeydews are mainstays at most United States grocery stores, even more melons are making their way into shoppers' carts. Many have been around for a while, like Crenshaw melons, but newer varieties have gradually become more common sights. Among these is the Galia melon (Cucumis melo 'Galia'; often also referred to simply as Cucumis melo var. reticulatus).

Galia melons are usually called a hybrid of cantaloupes and honeydews, but like a lot of agricultural origins, it's not that simple. Even the melon's scientific name has been the subject of debate. What is simple is the Galia's reputation; it's sweet and juicy, and if you live in an area with hotter, drier summers, it can be a great addition to your garden. Galias come in a few different varieties, and if your stores start carrying them, the melons are well worth a try. The next time you're trying to decide whether you want a cantaloupe or a honeydew, try a Galia and find out why this is a melon you'll want to add to your shopping list each year.