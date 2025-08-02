The Ideal Oven Temperature For Perfectly Baked Salmon

Many would-be chefs are intimidated by fish; it's a delicate thing, prone to overcooking. Ensuring the perfect cook is crucial to making your dish — whether it be a show-stopping grilled fish or a Thai-style coconut fish curry — work. For many a home cook, a starting point is often salmon. Getting a great piece of flawlessly baked salmon just right can be simple, and with a decent understanding of temperature and time, you'll be well on your way.

The temp you bake your salmon at will determine its texture and how well it retains moisture. You can use different temperatures, but your method will have to change depending on which you choose. High heat roasting is the way to go for delicious browning on the outside of your salmon and that characteristic crispy skin. Most recipes recommend using a temperature between 375 and 400 degrees Fahrenheit for around 15 to 20 minutes. Keep a close eye on things, though, as at high temperatures, you risk an uneven — or worse — overcooked fish.

Instead, try baking your fish at a lower temperature. For smaller pieces of salmon, like individual fillets, this is a great option because it removes that overcooking risk. It also allows for gentler, more even cooking and avoids the secretion of albumin, that white protein salmon tends to release when cooked too fast. Anywhere between 250 and 300 degrees will serve you well, so use some trial and error to figure out the best option for you.