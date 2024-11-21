The Crucial Tip To Follow For The Crispiest Roasted Pumpkin Seeds

Autumn eating is all about earthy fall flavors. Your recipe wishlist during the harvest season should include rustic apple tarts, cozy caramel toppings, cinnamon-spiced sweet potatoes, and of course, loads of succulent seasonal squash.

Amenable to sweet and savory recipes, the humble pumpkin is the star of squash season. If you're cooking (or carving pumpkins), take the opportunity to use every part of the gourd. You can make a classic pumpkin pie, pumpkin cornbread, or pumpkin peanut butter pancakes. It's also essential to save the seeds. Pumpkin seeds make for a simple, salty treat for snacking or can serve as a crunchy, textured topping for stews, soups, and salads.

Pumpkin seeds should be nutty and savory, with a crunchy shell, and they're conveniently customizable with your favorite flavors. They're easy to roast up while you're simmering a soup course or sculpting a jack-o-lantern. You can avoid soggy seeds with one crucial step: Dry pumpkin seeds before roasting to get them as crispy as possible.