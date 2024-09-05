Follow The Silk Test To Buy The Best Corn For Grilling

It's normally thought of as a summer crop, but regardless of the season, there's nothing quite like biting into a sweet, juicy ear of corn. Fresh corn is a very versatile ingredient and is delicious just sprinkled with a bit of salt and butter, or cut off the cob and tossed into something like this romaine and corn salad. One of the best ways to enjoy corn is to cook it over the grill until it gets a nice char. Like any simple dish, grilled corn tastes best when it's made with a fresh, undamaged ear of corn. It can be hard to pick out a good ear, since the corn's husk hides a lot of the vegetable's possible imperfections. But the fine threads sticking out of the corn, also known as corn silk, can give you a clue.

Corn silk is often maligned as an annoying obstacle between you and your dinner, but when you're picking out corn, the silk is your ally. During your next trip to the market, look for corn silk that's light brown or golden in color; black silk means the corn has been sitting out for a while. Fresh silk should be a bit tacky, not dry or squishy. An off odor is also a sign that the attached corn has gone bad.