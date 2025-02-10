Always Cut Poultry Into Thin Strips When Using Skewers. Here's Why
Chicken skewers allow you to get creative with how you marinate them and whether you add anything else to the skewers. You can pair the poultry with roasted veggies and a tasty sauce, and there's just something more fun about eating chicken on a stick. But the first step is knowing the best way to prepare them, and you'll always want to use chicken strips rather than chunks of chicken. That's because the chicken will cook more evenly, plus the "S" shape lets even more marinade cling to each piece.
The best chicken skewers are packed with flavor, and more surface area means more room for that marinade to stick. If you're soaking your chicken strips in marinade before cooking them, the marinade will gather into the folds of the chicken as it cooks, adding a pop of flavor throughout the skewer. Plus, the chicken strip style means there is more room for any dry rubs or seasonings you plan to add before cooking.
The type of chicken matters for skewers
The shape of the chicken is important for flavor, but when slicing those chicken strips, make sure you're also taking a look at what kind of chicken you're using. Go for dark-meat chicken, such as chicken thighs, instead of light meat because the darker meat has a little more fat. This results in a more flavorful piece of poultry, and if you're grilling the skewers, the extra fat means it's less likely to get overcooked and dry out.
Keep an eye on the chicken while it cooks; the exterior should have a good sear, and the interior should have enough time to cook without burning the outside of the chicken. Since the meat's thickness can vary depending on where it's cut, measure the internal temperature with a meat thermometer to ensure all parts of the skewers reach 165 degrees Fahrenheit. Finally, let the skewers rest once they're off the grill, so the juices can evenly redistribute throughout the meat.