Always Cut Poultry Into Thin Strips When Using Skewers. Here's Why

Chicken skewers allow you to get creative with how you marinate them and whether you add anything else to the skewers. You can pair the poultry with roasted veggies and a tasty sauce, and there's just something more fun about eating chicken on a stick. But the first step is knowing the best way to prepare them, and you'll always want to use chicken strips rather than chunks of chicken. That's because the chicken will cook more evenly, plus the "S" shape lets even more marinade cling to each piece.

The best chicken skewers are packed with flavor, and more surface area means more room for that marinade to stick. If you're soaking your chicken strips in marinade before cooking them, the marinade will gather into the folds of the chicken as it cooks, adding a pop of flavor throughout the skewer. Plus, the chicken strip style means there is more room for any dry rubs or seasonings you plan to add before cooking.