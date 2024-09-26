Coffee Gives Your BBQ Sauce A Robust Flavor

While this trick will work just fine with store-bought sauces, its flavor will be in a league of its own if you make your sauce from scratch, especially if you are a die-hard fan of specific regional recipes. All you have to do is add about 1 cup of brewed, black coffee to the rest of your ingredients while they simmer on the stove for about 15 minutes, or a few minutes longer for a thicker sauce. Be sure it's the pure stuff straight from the pot — do not add any cream or sugar to it. Your flavor will vary based on the brew, so if you want a bolder coffee flavor to come through, choose a darker roast or espresso. A light roast might be the better choice if you are going for something more subtle.

This trick also works if you have a cut of meat you want to season with a dry rub. Simply mix all your other dried spices with 2 tablespoons of finely ground coffee beans (or even instant coffee) and sprinkle it on your meat to marinate. Like its saucy counterpart, coffee dry rubs give your food a rich, umami flavor that is heavenly on smoked or grilled meats. With this addition to your recipe repertoire, you'll become a grill master in no time.