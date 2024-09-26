Coffee Gives Your BBQ Sauce A Robust Flavor
No matter what region of the U.S. you are in, barbecue sauce is a staple in many kitchens. This delectable addition to chicken, pulled pork, brisket, and more can be sweet, tangy, smokey, and even spicy, depending on how you like it. Mixing another common kitchen staple — coffee — with your barbecue sauce may seem unusual, but it can add an unexpected and complex depth of flavor that is totally worth the eyebrow raises you may get when someone sees you mixing these two things together.
Regional opinions on barbecue differ greatly, and many folks would be willing to go to battle to defend their favorite recipes. But generally speaking most traditional barbecue sauces include the following ingredients: tomato sauce, brown sugar or molasses, vinegar, and various spices. Coffee's bitterness balances out the sauce's sweetness and acidity and leaves you with a tasty, bold addition to any smoked meat.
How to incorporate coffee in your favorite BBQ sauce recipe
While this trick will work just fine with store-bought sauces, its flavor will be in a league of its own if you make your sauce from scratch, especially if you are a die-hard fan of specific regional recipes. All you have to do is add about 1 cup of brewed, black coffee to the rest of your ingredients while they simmer on the stove for about 15 minutes, or a few minutes longer for a thicker sauce. Be sure it's the pure stuff straight from the pot — do not add any cream or sugar to it. Your flavor will vary based on the brew, so if you want a bolder coffee flavor to come through, choose a darker roast or espresso. A light roast might be the better choice if you are going for something more subtle.
This trick also works if you have a cut of meat you want to season with a dry rub. Simply mix all your other dried spices with 2 tablespoons of finely ground coffee beans (or even instant coffee) and sprinkle it on your meat to marinate. Like its saucy counterpart, coffee dry rubs give your food a rich, umami flavor that is heavenly on smoked or grilled meats. With this addition to your recipe repertoire, you'll become a grill master in no time.