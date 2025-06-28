Metal Vs Wood Skewers: Which Is Better For The Grill?
Summer is here — and if you're a foodie, that means it's finally grilling season. Chefs love cooking over an open flame (or a charcoal grill) because of the unique properties it imbues your food with: a perfect char, a beautiful, crispy texture, and deep, smoky flavors. Whether you're trying your hand at making your very own Japanese yakitori, or whipping up some delicious Middle Eastern kofte, skewer plus meat is usually going to lead to something delicious — especially when you want to upgrade a dish like grilled shrimp. When skewers are involved, the question usually arises: metal or wood? To find out the difference between the two, Chowhound spoke exclusively with Wissam Baki, head chef of AMAL in Miami, Florida, and Instagram influencer.
"I prefer using stainless steel skewers for kebabs or gyros because they're durable, reusable, and more cost-effective in the long run compared to using new wooden skewers each time you cook," Baki shares. They can help you get a better cook on your meat, too: "Metal skewers also conduct heat better, helping the meat cook evenly from the inside out."
Metal is also hardier, making it the go-to choice for pro chefs. "Stainless steel is also resistant to acidity and rust, making it the preferred choice for professional kitchens in restaurants and hotels," Baki advises. So, if you plan on grilling all summer long, or just want something that you won't have to replace any time soon, go for the more durable metal option.
Wooden skewers are the best choice for grilling on the go
Sometimes, however, metal isn't the best option when you're grilling. If you're a casual griller, for example, who wants a mess-free option that doesn't involve much of a cleanup, go for the disposable wooden option. The fact that you can throw them away, and the fact that they're light and portable, makes them an ideal choice for the on-the-go griller. If you're headed out on a camping trip, or just plan on grilling in your local park, you can simply dispose of them after you're done, which certainly makes cleaning up your patch far easier. Wissam Baki explains, "They're disposable, easy to handle, and ideal for casual outdoor cooking."
You can buy wooden skewers in bulk from most grocery stores, so you won't risk running out — plus that means that if you're cooking for a crowd, you can prep a larger amount of skewers ahead of time, to keep things efficient. They're also cheap: "For small gatherings, family cookouts, or camping trips, wooden skewers are a convenient and affordable option," Baki says.
When you should avoid using metal skewers for the grill
Sometimes, a particular ingredient doesn't respond well to grilling with a skewer at all — especially if they're particularly delicate. "There are certain proteins I prefer not to skewer, such as delicate items like fish, scallops, or other seafood," Wissam Baki explains. "Their flaky texture makes them prone to overcooking and falling apart, especially since metal skewers heat up quickly and can cook the inside too fast." While using a metal skewer can help you achieve a perfect, more even cook on hardier items like tender steak kabobs, for something like a piece of flaky white fish that requires careful attention to make sure it doesn't overcook, it can actually have the opposite effect.
If you are intent on skewering your fish, wood is the best option, Baki shares. "For grilling fish, it's better to use bamboo skewers or a metal grill rack." The grill rack is particularly useful when you're grilling whole fish, allowing you to develop a great char by holding the fish itself close to the flame, without risking accidentally dropping it into the coals: "These help keep the shape intact and prevent the fish from breaking apart while cooking," Baki says. If you do want to use wooden skewers, take a cue from Alton Brown and soak them beforehand — it'll prevent them from catching fire and burning your food.