Metal Vs Wood Skewers: Which Is Better For The Grill?

Summer is here — and if you're a foodie, that means it's finally grilling season. Chefs love cooking over an open flame (or a charcoal grill) because of the unique properties it imbues your food with: a perfect char, a beautiful, crispy texture, and deep, smoky flavors. Whether you're trying your hand at making your very own Japanese yakitori, or whipping up some delicious Middle Eastern kofte, skewer plus meat is usually going to lead to something delicious — especially when you want to upgrade a dish like grilled shrimp. When skewers are involved, the question usually arises: metal or wood? To find out the difference between the two, Chowhound spoke exclusively with Wissam Baki, head chef of AMAL in Miami, Florida, and Instagram influencer.

"I prefer using stainless steel skewers for kebabs or gyros because they're durable, reusable, and more cost-effective in the long run compared to using new wooden skewers each time you cook," Baki shares. They can help you get a better cook on your meat, too: "Metal skewers also conduct heat better, helping the meat cook evenly from the inside out."

Metal is also hardier, making it the go-to choice for pro chefs. "Stainless steel is also resistant to acidity and rust, making it the preferred choice for professional kitchens in restaurants and hotels," Baki advises. So, if you plan on grilling all summer long, or just want something that you won't have to replace any time soon, go for the more durable metal option.