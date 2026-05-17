What Is Flank Steak (And How Should You Cook It?)

While prized cuts like chateaubriand or filet mignon command a high price for their effortless tenderness, the butcher shop is also full of budget-friendly options that require a little more strategy. That is typically where the relatively thin, pliable flank steak slots in, as a somewhat cheaper alternative to fancier flesh that still cooks up quite deliciously, provided you understand how to prepare it. This lean protein taken from the underside of the cow all but requires a marinade and brief heat to reach its ideal finish, but it needn't get much more complicated than that.

A flank steak's absence of fat is largely why you need to take the extra marinating step that you might be inclined to skip with more marbled slabs. In something like a ribeye, the marbling — the lacy, ivory lines of fat running through the meat – helps to make it a bit more tender by the time it reaches the plate without as much intervention from the cook. The flank steak, in contrast, needs the acid present in an ideal marinade ratio to have a fair chance at tenderness. That same absence of fat also makes a flank steak particularly vulnerable to toughness, but you can stave off that threat by keeping its doneness to medium at the absolute max. That means that, whether you're cooking a marinated flank on the grill or on the stovetop, its internal temperature should not top 145 degrees Fahrenheit.