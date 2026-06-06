The Right Way To Grill Salmon So It Doesn't Stick To Your Grates

When it comes to well-prepared grilled salmon, there are some important details to get right, like grilling salmon at the perfect temperature and perfecting your marinade sauce. Perfection also lies in plating up the fish in one piece, which means you need to prevent it from sticking to the grates. One useful way to combat this is by reaching for some aluminum foil.

There are many aluminum foil hacks for hassle-free cooking, and it proves to make life easier for those struggling to avoid salmon-covered grates. The method is to make a foil packet for the fish. Simply wrap the fish in a sheet of foil and keep a slight gap on top for air to get out. The foil not only keeps the fish from sticking to the grates, it also makes clean up super easy. And, depending on the thickness of the fillet, your salmon should be cooked in about 10 to 20 minutes.

For best results, it's a good idea to use one large piece of aluminum foil per fillet and wrap it tight enough to retain the heat and juices. You should also use sturdier quality foil to prevent it from tearing and leaking out any juices while grilling. Not only do you not have to fret about scraping fish off the grates with this hack, grilling salmon in foil doesn't require any flipping either, making it low-effort and quick.