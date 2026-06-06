The Right Way To Grill Salmon So It Doesn't Stick To Your Grates
When it comes to well-prepared grilled salmon, there are some important details to get right, like grilling salmon at the perfect temperature and perfecting your marinade sauce. Perfection also lies in plating up the fish in one piece, which means you need to prevent it from sticking to the grates. One useful way to combat this is by reaching for some aluminum foil.
There are many aluminum foil hacks for hassle-free cooking, and it proves to make life easier for those struggling to avoid salmon-covered grates. The method is to make a foil packet for the fish. Simply wrap the fish in a sheet of foil and keep a slight gap on top for air to get out. The foil not only keeps the fish from sticking to the grates, it also makes clean up super easy. And, depending on the thickness of the fillet, your salmon should be cooked in about 10 to 20 minutes.
For best results, it's a good idea to use one large piece of aluminum foil per fillet and wrap it tight enough to retain the heat and juices. You should also use sturdier quality foil to prevent it from tearing and leaking out any juices while grilling. Not only do you not have to fret about scraping fish off the grates with this hack, grilling salmon in foil doesn't require any flipping either, making it low-effort and quick.
Tips for the best foil-wrapped grilled salmon
To perfectly grill fish like a pro-chef, you want to ensure that your grill is piping hot before you even begin. Pre-heating your grill to around 375 degrees Fahrenheit should do it. It's also worth going with the indirect heat method when grilling fish. One way to do that is to fire up only one half of the grill, close the lid, place the salmon packet on the other side, and let the circulating heat cook the fish. The fish will come out tender and you can check whether it's done using a meat thermometer.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommends that fish should cook until its internal temperature is 145 degrees Fahrenheit, which will give you very well-done salmon. That said, some cooks go for between 125 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit and allow the salmon to rest off the heat. The salmon will continue cooking in the foil even once removed, so it's best to rest it for around 10 minutes before serving.
Another benefit of grilling salmon in a foil packet is that it will help keep all the moisture intact, leaving you with an extra succulent fish. You can also season your salmon before wrapping it in foil, which will help the flavors lock in and get absorbed into the fish. Preparing the salmon for best results involves lathering it with oils like olive and avocado oil as fat sources to bring out flavor and help keep the meat tender. Butter — especially with garlic for an aromatic combination — is also a good option. Other seasonings to add to the foil packet include dill, thyme, oregano, shallots, wine, maple syrup, or even some lemon slices.