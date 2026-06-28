13 Recipes That Start With A Pack Of Chicken Breasts

Chicken breasts are a grocery staple for many of us, and are versatile enough to be used in a variety of dishes. However, if your weekly chicken dinner rotation is starting to look predictable, it may be time to up your game and try out a few new recipes.

The beauty of chicken is that its mild flavor means it's used across many cuisines, and it can be coated with bold herb, spice, and sauce combinations. Marinating chicken is a great option too, helping to keep the breast moist while infusing it with mouthwatering flavors. Whether you want a recipe that you can prepare in advance and put straight in the oven when you get home from work, or you plan to spend time in the kitchen creating an elegant dish, there are plenty of delicious ways to transform some basic chicken. We've done the hard work for you, so let's take a look at our favorite recipes that start with a pack of chicken breasts.