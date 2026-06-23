The Definitive Aldi Steak Ranking

Steak is a big deal in our household. Rarely do we buy it without planning an entire day for its prep, so we tend to seek the highest quality cuts from the best butchers in town. It's a luxury dinner for us, and we treat it as such, dry-aging the beef before smoking and searing it to a perfectly pink medium-rare. It's something everyone knows we take very seriously, so when I shared with a few friends that we'd be cooking up all of Aldi's steak selections, I was met with some confusion — not necessarily at the fact that we'd be buying steaks from Aldi, but that Aldi had steaks at all.

Aldi is known for many things, but steak is not necessarily one of them. A no-frills store by design, everything is meant to be budget-friendly, which is a term rarely used in conjunction with steak of any kind. The truth, though, is that Aldi sells many kinds of steak with a quality far higher than you'd expect given the low prices. To find out exactly what cuts are worth getting at Aldi versus a specialty butcher, I bought all 12 steaks the grocer currently offers and ranked them from worst to best, reviewing each for marbling, tenderness, flavor, and most of all, value.